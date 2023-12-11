Fever snag top pick in 2024 WNBA draft for second straight year

On Sunday, the Indiana Fever won the 2024 WNBA draft lottery and will have the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft held on Monday, April 15, 2024.

This is the second consecutive year the Fever will pick first in the draft.

The Fever selected South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston in the 2023 WNBA draft, who then went on to be voted the WNBA Rookie of the Year. The other three teams who participated in the lottery were the Los Angeles Sparks, who will have the second selection; the Phoenix Mercury, who will select third; and the Seattle Storm, who will select fourth.

By missing the 2023 WNBA playoffs, Indiana, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Seattle qualified for the 2024 draft lottery.

The selection order for the remainder of the first, second and third rounds is determined by inverse order of the teams’ respective 2023 regular season records, taking into account trades and negotiations that might have affected draft order.

The remaining first-round draft order (based on 2023 record):

5. Dallas from Chicago (18-22)

6. Washington (19-21)

7. Minnesota (19-21)

8. Atlanta (19-21)

9. Dallas (22-18)

10. Connecticut (27-13)

11. New York (32-8)

12. Los Angeles from Las Vegas (34-6)

