Ferguson's knee surgery goes well

Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson says his knee operation was a success.

The Bologna captain's involvement in Euro 2024 this summer is in doubt after he suffered a cruciate ligament injury against Monza.

The former Aberdeen midfielder posted a picture on Instagram of himself with team-mates Sam Beukema and Dan Ndoye from his hospital bed after his surgery.

"Successful op and these guys in to give me a laugh," the 24-year-old wrote.

Ferguson has been a regular in Steve Clarke's squad over the past year.

"Devastated with today's news but that's life. I will do everything to come back better and stronger than before," he said last week.