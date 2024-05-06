'It feels far more in Forest's hands now'

BBC commentator Maz Farookhi says Nottingham Forest's second-half performance away at Sheffield United on Saturday felt "season defining".

Ryan Yates' first Premier League goal and Callum Hudson-Odoi's second of the match secured the win at Bramall Lane and opened up a three point cushion to Luton in the final relegation place, with Forest also sporting a significantly better goal difference.

"Chris Sutton described defeat for Burnley against Newcastle at Turf Moor as perhaps season defining," Farookhi told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"It certainly feels like this second-half display here at Bramall Lane for Nottingham Forest is that too in terms of bringing them positive momentum in this relegation scrap, especially when you see some of the celebrations from their fans in that away end at the final whistle.

"They had to come from behind as well Nuno Espirito Santo's side after a rash tackle early from Gonzalo Montiel on Ben Brereton-Diaz. But, Callum Hudson-Odoi was crucial with two lovely finishes from the edge of the area.

"Morgan Gibbs-White was also excellent with really big performances in the second half from Forest players all over the pitch. Games to come now against Chelsea and Burnley.

"The fight may go down to the last day but it feels far more in Forest's hands now after that second-half performance."

