FedEx creates $25M NIL program for student-athletes at U of M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx plans to invest $5 million per year for the next five years for student-athletes attending the University of Memphis.

Former Tiger Kendric Davis earns G League All-Rookie honors

Friday, the company announced that it will initially center around football, men’s and women’s basketball, and additional women’s sports. Those applicable will promote several FedEx initiatives.

Brian Philips, EVP & CMO at FedEx, says they have thoroughly explored how the NIL (name, image and likeness) landscape.

“This gives us an opportunity to invest in bright, young athletes in our great hometown of Memphis, strengthening our connection to the next generation of leaders,” said Philips.

FedEx will host its first in-person NIL initiative at the Spring Football Game on April 20, hoping to enhance the tailgate experience.

Many more events will take place throughout the year including social media programs, in-person events, and FedEx cares initiatives.

Memphis adds home-and-home series with MS State, Ole Miss

Laird Veatch, University of Memphis vice president and director of Intercollegiate Athletics, truly appreciates the vision.

“NIL opportunities have become a crucial facet of the student-athlete dynamic, and we believe major corporate support of NIL will need to be a key part of the future landscape of college athletics,” said Veatch.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.