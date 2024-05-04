FC Juárez to play Club América in friendly at Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Soccer is coming to the Sun Bowl this summer.

This is awesome. FC Juarez will face off against Club America at the Sun Bowl in June!



It’ll be pretty cool to see a soccer match held in the Sun Bowl. Don’t know the last time, or if there’s ever been a time, that’s happened. https://t.co/8Bl3bZQYNK — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) May 3, 2024

FC Juárez will take on Liga MX foe Club América in a friendly match at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas on June 23, FC Juárez announced on Friday.

¡El Paso será sede de un gran encuentro! 🤜🤛 @ClubAmerica se enfrentará a nuestros Bravos en el Sun Bowl. 🤩🏟 La comunidad mexicoamericana del Chuco y toda la frontera podrá disfrutar de un gran partido. ⚽¡Boletos a la venta la próxima semana!

El Paso will host an… pic.twitter.com/4DUZVsVOnK — FC Juárez (@fcjuarezoficial) May 3, 2024

With FC Juárez having a big following here in the Borderland and Club América being one of the most popular clubs in the sport, the potential for a very packed Sun Bowl is high.

There is also a chance Alejandro Zendejas — a product out of the Borderland — makes his return as he is a member of Club América. In the 2023-24 Liga MX Clausura, so far, Zendejas has made 15 appearances, scored four goals, and has recorded three assists.

FC Juárez says tickets will be available for sale starting next week and will be announced on both clubs’ official social media channels.

