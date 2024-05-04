Advertisement

FC Juárez to play Club América in friendly at Sun Bowl

Sam Guzman
·1 min read
FC Juárez to play Club América in friendly at Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Soccer is coming to the Sun Bowl this summer.

FC Juárez will take on Liga MX foe Club América in a friendly match at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas on June 23, FC Juárez announced on Friday.

With FC Juárez having a big following here in the Borderland and Club América being one of the most popular clubs in the sport, the potential for a very packed Sun Bowl is high.

There is also a chance Alejandro Zendejas — a product out of the Borderland — makes his return as he is a member of Club América. In the 2023-24 Liga MX Clausura, so far, Zendejas has made 15 appearances, scored four goals, and has recorded three assists.

FC Juárez says tickets will be available for sale starting next week and will be announced on both clubs’ official social media channels.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.