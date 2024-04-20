FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Livestream: How to Watch El Clásico 2024 Online Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the oldest rivalries in sports takes to the soccer pitch Sunday as Real Madrid hosts FC Barcelona for the 2024 El Clásico game.

The La Liga Clásico takes place Sunday, April 21 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. Pre-game coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET.

How to Watch El Clásico Online

You can watch the FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid game on TV through ESPN Deportes, or stream El Clásico live online on ESPN+. Get access to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month and use it to livestream the Barcelona vs. Real Madrid game on your phone, laptop, tablet or TV.

Want to watch La Liga Clásico online free? Use this week-long free trial to fuboTV and get a live feed of ESPN Deportes that you can stream online. Fubo’s live TV service lets you watch FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid online without cable. You can also use the free DVR to record the game and watch a replay on-demand afterwards.

While ESPN Deportes is where to watch El Clásico on TV, ESPN+ will offer a live “Multicam Feed” of the Real Madrid-FC Barcelona match, with four separate angles of the game on one screen, along with live match stats and info.

El Clásico 2024 Predictions, Odds

Sunday’s soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid features the top two teams in the 2023/24 La Liga season. Both teams are riding four-game win streaks in La Liga.

Real Madrid (24-6-1) are coming off a win over Manchester City, which advanced them in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Los Blancos are the favorites to win El Clásico 2024, with oddsmakers citing their balanced attack and the hot play of Jude Bellingham.

Barcelona (21-7-3), meantime, come off a 4-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in Champions League play. They are led by veteran forward Robert Lewandowski and will be looking for something to prove in their rival’s hometown.

This is the 257th El Clásico game between Barça and Real Madrid, with the first meeting taking place all the way back in May 1902. Real Madrid leads the head-to-head results, with 104 wins to Barcelona’s 100. There have been 52 games played to a draw.

