FB Andy Janovich won’t be retained by the Browns

The Cleveland Browns are expected to make a few moves between now and the start of the league year. It started with placing the franchise tag on TE David Njoku as a part of negotiating a long-term contract.

The team also tendered three players making them exclusive rights free agents as of Monday:

OL Blake Hance

OL Michael Dunn

WR Ja’Marcus Bradley

As discussed earlier today, there were a lot of rumors floating around the NFL combine that GM Andrew Berry and company would be very busy in free agency as well as before to free up cap space.

One of those moves came down Monday afternoon as the team has decided to not pick up the option year on FB Andy Janovich’s contract:

The #Browns are not exercising the option on starting FB Andy Janovich’s contract, per source, making him a free agent when the league year begins. A starter his entire career and a Pro Bowl alternate this year, Janovich is one of the best at his position. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2022

Cleveland acquired Janovich from the Denver Broncos in 2020 in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

While his primary role was as a blocker, Janovich carried the ball four times for the Browns for four yards and one touchdown. He’s also caught the ball five times for 22 yards.

An important special teams player, Janovich has played in almost 400 snaps in that phase of the game including as the important punt protector.

By not picking up his option, Cleveland saves $1.5 million toward the salary cap. Johnny Stanton becomes the primary fullback for the team at this time and could get a chance to secure that role during training camp.