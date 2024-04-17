Favorite Day 3 fits for Packers in 2024 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers can quickly reinforce the roster with five top 100 picks in the 2024 draft, but general manager Brian Gutekunst is also entering next week’s draft with six picks on Day 3. Just last year, Gutekunst found Dontayvion Wicks, Karl Brooks, Carrington Valentine on Day 3. Who can he find to help his team in 2024?

The staff at Packers Wire dug through the prospects to find our favorite Day 3 fits:

Zach Kruse: S Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State

Oladapo is versatile and experienced, with a cornerback background, 39 starts at Oregon State and snaps played as a deep split safety and in the box. A three-time All-Pac 12 pick, he has the size (6-2, 216) and playstyle to eventually be a strong safety type next to Xavier McKinney. Over the last three seasons, Oladapo created 15.5 tackles for loss, 26 pass breakups and 6.5 sacks, proving he can be disruptive against the run and pass and as a blitzer. Even if the Packers get a safety in the first three rounds, selecting Oladapo on Day 3 would further stabilize the important position in Jeff Hafley’s new-look secondary.

Brandon Carwile: OL Hunter Nourzad, Penn State

Nourzad certainly fits the mold of a Day 3 offensive lineman the Packers would usually covet. Initially an Ivy League commit, he made 20 consecutive starts at right tackle for Cornell before transferring to Penn State, where he started games at center and guard. Knowing Green Bay’s history of drafting offensive linemen with positional versatility, Nourzad is a name to watch out for in the later rounds. His short arms will likely prevent him from playing tackle in the NFL, but his thick lower body and functional play strength may help him develop into a starter along the interior. The Packers currently have an opening at right guard with the departure of Jon Runyan in free agency and could soon have one at center after Josh Myers’ rookie contract expires at the end of next season. Nourzad has the potential to compete at both spots.

Paul Bretl: S Dominique Hampton, Washington

With how thing the safety position is for the Packers, with only four players on the roster, Green Bay will likely have to at least double-dip at this position. On Day 3, a good developmental option for them is Dominique Washington. Like any Day 3 selection, refinement is needed, but Hampton brings versatility and athleticism. He played all over the Washington secondary, and we know how important that aspect is to Brian Gutekunst, while also posting a RAS of 9.74. Jeff Hafley has been praised for his ability to develop defensive backs, and if he can get the most out of Hampton, he has the upside to be a contributor down the road.

Brennen Rupp: LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington

The Packers need to add bodies to the linebacker room. With five picks in the Top 100, it is a safe bet that Brian Gutekunst adds a linebacker in that range. A linebacker he could add on Day 3 to round out the linebacker room while giving Rich Bisaccia a hired gun is Ulofoshio. The Washington linebacker showcased his athleticism at the combine and he plays with a non-stop motor. Ulofoshio shows good instincts and range as a run defender and is one of the better coverage linebackers in the draft. During his time at Washington, he logged 431 snaps on special teams. Given his competitive makeup, Ulofoshio could be a player that the Packers make a priority when Day 3 rolls around.

