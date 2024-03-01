FAU releases 2024 football schedule; Shula Bowl is back

Florida Atlantic's football administration released the schedule for the 2024 season on Thursday, with some notable matchups paving the way for a refreshed campaign in the fall.

The Owls start the year on the road at Michigan State on Aug. 31. Here is the complete week-by-week slate, along with five takeaways from the upcoming schedule.

Aug. 31: at Michigan State

Sept. 7: vs. Army*

Sept. 14: vs. Florida International (Shula Bowl)

Sept. 21: at UConn

Sept. 28: vs. Wagner

Oct. 12: vs. North Texas*

Oct. 19: at UTSA*

Nov. 1: vs. South Florida*

Nov. 7: at East Carolina*

Nov. 16: at Temple*

Nov. 23: vs. Charlotte*

Nov. 30: at Tulsa*

(*) indicates AAC game

FAU books season opener at Michigan State

The Owls will try to clean the bad taste of last year's season-ending four-game losing streak by starting the year in Lansing, where they are 0-3 all-time. The last matchup saw Michigan State cruise 44-0, but that was in 2011. A lot has changed for both programs since then. Both squads finished the 2023 seasons 4-8, so starting on the right foot will be a priority for the Owls while trying for their first win in Spartan territory.

The Return of the Shula Bowl

Florida International returns to the schedule after a one-year hiatus. The Owls have a chance to extend their six-game streak over the Panthers at home in Week 3, and their overall 16-4 record in the Shula Bowl.

South Florida travels to Boca Raton

If this year's rivalry on the hardwood is any indication of the year to come on the turf, we're in for a treat in Week 8. The Owls trounced the Bulls last year 56-14, so keep an eye on how the two squads (that both underwent massive roster changes in the offseason) match up.

Welcome to the AAC, Army

FAU will be West Point's first AAC matchup after the Black Knights joined the conference for the 2024 season. The Owls will play host to the former independent in Week 2 for the debut matchup between the two programs.

Lighter in-conference matchups

Of this year's seven AAC contests, only two schools (USF and UTSA) finished with a better conference record than FAU (3-5). After Week 8's game against USF, the Owls will close out the regular season against East Carolina, Temple, Charlotte and Tulsa — who combined for six AAC wins last year.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: FAU releases 2024 football schedule