Fate of college football hangs in balance as athletes and coaches express desire to play

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis was among the prominent NCAA football players to speak out in support of playing in 2020 amid the coronavirus crisis. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

The last stand to save the college football season was staked Monday as players and coaches made final pleas to play, politicians played up their performative outrage, and conference leaders engaged in a high-stakes game of chicken over a decision that could alter college athletics forever.

Tensions began mounting late Sunday night, when a collection of college football players, among them stars such as Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and USC’s Kedon Slovis, pointedly declared their desires to play — and possibly even unionize — with a sweeping display of support on social media. Around the same time, commissioners of the Power Five and presidents and chancellors from the Big Ten were weighing the possibility of canceling the 2020 season.

The Big Ten appears to be on the verge of making that historic decision, less than a week after releasing a revised, conference-only schedule. That imminent announcement incited a firestorm among players and coaches on social media and upped the ante for officials from other top conferences, each of which must decide where to draw a line in the sand.

The Mountain West followed quickly, announcing that it would become the second Football Bowl Subdivision conference to cancel the 2020 season. But as tensions reach a fever pitch across college football, not every conference was ready to concede.

In a statement on Twitter, Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey called for patience.

“This is all new & you’ll gain better information each day,” Sankey wrote. “@SEC has been deliberate at each step since March...slowed return to practice...delayed 1st game to respect start of fall semester.. ...Developed testing protocols...We know concerns remain. We have never had a FB season in a COVID-19 environment. Can we play? I don’t know. We haven’t stopped trying.”

That fight showed no signs of slowing as of Monday afternoon.

Lawrence, who is widely projected to be the top pick in the upcoming NFL draft, positioned himself as a powerful voice at the center of the players' #WeWantToPlay movement late Sunday night, having spent the weekend organizing players to save what’s sure to be his final collegiate season. He made the case over a series of tweets that players would be safer from COVID-19 in a controlled environment on campus.

“We are more likely to get the virus in everyday life than playing football,” Lawrence wrote on Twitter. “Having a season also incentivizes players being safe and taking all of the right precautions to try to avoid contracting covid because the season/ teammates safety is on the line. Without the season, as we’ve seen already, people will not social distance or wear masks and take the proper precautions.”

People are at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play. Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract covid19 (1) — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020

Players being safe and taking all of the right precautions to try to avoid contracting covid because the season/ teammates safety is on the line. Without the season, as we’ve seen already, people will not social distance or wear masks and take the proper precautions — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020

Slovis, the Pac-12 freshman of the year last season, didn’t lend his voice to the #WeAreUnited movement among Pac-12 players, but chose to join Lawrence in speaking out Sunday night. Offensive tackle Jalen McKenzie, who was among the Trojans to offer support for the #WeAreUnited group, used social media to voice his desire to play.

UCLA cornerback Elisha Guidry, who was also involved in the organizing of the #WeAreUnited group, tweeted out a video depicting the two player movements as children hugging.

Not everyone viewed that unity through the same lens. As a wellspring of support grew among players late Sunday, USC running back Markese Stepp pointed to how quickly the players’ movement had changed directions.

“Y’all done switched up after the NCAA put they foot down,” Stepp wrote on Twitter. “Now everybody wanna play ball all of a sudden.”

Story continues