How fast is Nick Martin on Oklahoma State football defense? 'You may even see a rocket'

HOUSTON — Nick Martin is known for his closing speed.

It allows the OSU redshirt sophomore linebacker to reach his target in the blink of an eye, and it's also why he has earned a nickname from his teammates.

"We call him heat-seeking missile," junior linebacker Collin Oliver said. "If you turn on the film, you'll see nothing short of that. You may even see a rocket. I don't know."

Martin put his closing speed on full display during OSU's 43-30 road win over Houston on Saturday.

He finished with a team-high 12 tackles, including a career-high three tackles for loss and one sack. It was a strong performance by Martin, who laughed when asked if his nickname is accurate.

"If that's what they call me, I guess," Martin said. "I'm just out here having fun, playing with my guys."

Martin continues to be a key contributor for OSU's defense. He leads the Big 12 in tackles (112) and also has 14.5 tackles for loss to his name.

Martin will look to lead OSU (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) once again when it concludes its regular season with a home game against BYU next Saturday.

Oklahoma State linebacker Nick Martin poses for photograph during media for the Oklahoma State University Cowboys football media days in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Aug., 5, 2023.

Alan Bowman with another postgame salute

After each victory in which he has spoken to the media, quarterback Alan Bowman has appeared in a jersey from OSU’s past.

On Saturday, he didn’t go quite so deep into the past, honoring a former quarterback who currently serves in a quality control role for the Cowboys: J.W. Walsh.

Bowman and the team’s equipment director, Justin Williams, worked together to keep the idea a secret, finally showing Walsh in the locker room after the game.

“It was a cool moment,” Bowman said. “Obviously, working his butt off here as a player and now as a coach, it’s kinda cool.”

Bowman went with a game-worn orange jersey from Walsh’s career, which concluded in 2015.

Nov 18, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Adari Haulcy (24) applies pressure to Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Alan Bowman (7) during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Brennan Presley climbing the ranks

Bowman has shown a passion for OSU football history, not just with the throwback jerseys he wears for postgame interviews, but just in his general knowledge. And he showed it again Saturday when asked about receiver Brennan Presley’s remarkable game.

The senior slot receiver had 15 catches for 189 yards, both career highs. But Bowman took it a step farther.

“That makes him top 10 in receptions and yards at Oklahoma State, all time,” Bowman said. “Fact-check me on that, but I’m pretty sure.”

Facts checked.

Presley was already eighth on OSU’s all-time receptions list, but Saturday’s total moved him into a tie for sixth with Dillon Stoner with 191 career catches. He jumped over Josh Stewart, who had 180.

And the 189 yards moved Presley into 10th place in receiving yards with 2,213 for his career, also jumping Stewart’s total of 2,204. Stoner is next on the yardage list with 2,378.

