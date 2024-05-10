Farke on Ferrell, Norwich and play-off pressure

[PA Media]

Daniel Farke will become the first Leeds United manager in six attempts to win a play-off if he secures an immediate return to the Premier League.

United's sorry history when trying to climb out of both the second and third tiers of English football may well weigh heavy on supporters but Farke is yet to experience the end of season mini campaign having successfully negotiated semi-final opponents Norwich City to automatic promotion on two occasions.

Before Sunday's semi-final first leg against the Canaries, Farke has been speaking to the media. Here are the key lines: