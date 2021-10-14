Fantasy start or sit Week 6: Julio Jones, A.J. Brown, Derrick Henry

Fantasy football managers are going to have a tough decision on their hands in Week 6 if they have stock in either Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones or A.J. Brown, but the same can’t be said for running back Derrick Henry.

While Brown returned to action in Week 5, he didn’t produce much yet again, as he tallied just three catches for 38 scoreless yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s important to note, however, that Brown was on a snap count.

As for Jones, he has sat out the last two games, but after seeing him return to practice on Wednesday, it looks like he’s going to suit up for the first time since Week 3 when he injured his hamstring.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, Henry keeps rolling right along after totaling 130 yards and three touchdowns versus Jacksonville last Sunday.

So, with a tough matchup against a stingy Buffalo Bills defense this week, can we trust Jones and/or Brown in fantasy lineups?

Derrick Henry: Start

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

This is your weekly reminder that you never sit Henry, as he’s the No. 1 running back in fantasy, no matter the format.

However, this is going to be a tough matchup in Week 6. The Bills sport the No. 3 run defense that is giving up the fewest fantasy points per contest to opposing running backs.

The good news is that there should be plenty of volume for Henry, even if the Titans fall behind, but the video-game numbers we’re used to out of The King will be hard to come by.

A.J. Brown: Sit

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

I absolutely hate telling you to sit A.J. Brown, and really this depends on who else you have to put in his place, but it’s just where we are right now with the talented young wideout.

Story continues

Aside from dealing with injury, Brown has not been very productive so far this season, making it hard to trust him in any matchup. He has only found pay dirt once and hasn’t gained more than 49 receiving yards in any game — and those 49 yards and the score both came in Week 1.

Making matters worse for Brown, he should be drawing a matchup against Bills shutdown corner Tre’Davious White, who will likely shadow the Ole Miss product on Monday.

Adding to that, the Bills are giving up the fewest fantasy points to wideouts through five games, and Brown’s competition for targets just increased, with fellow wideout Julio Jones looking like he’ll return this week.

If you are rolling with Brown, we do have some good news. He should see more than the 40 snaps he garnered last week, the Titans might be throwing plenty if they trail big to the Bills, and Brown posted good numbers versus Buffalo last season, with seven catches for 82 yards and a score.

If you are deep at wide receiver, sit Brown and wait until he shows us something. If you aren’t, start him and hope for the best.

Julio Jones: Start

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

We couldn’t tell you to sit both Titans wide receivers in this game, as the shootout potential or possibility that the Titans will be throwing a ton if they’re trailing the Bills is just too good to pass on.

While Jones hasn’t been much better than Brown, he has at least shown us something through five games after tallying 128 receiving yards in Week 2.

With our expectation that Brown will see the majority of coverage from elite corner Tre’Davious White, Jones should draw coverage against Buffalo’s lesser corners, which should make him a priority target in this game.

Granted, there is some risk here, as the Bills own one of the best pass defenses in the NFL, and there’s a chance Jones could be eased back in; however, we believe Jones will see a full complement of snaps, further making him the Titans receiver to start this week.

1

1