Fantasy Pickups: The return of an injured starter

In this week’s edition of fantasy baseball pickups, Andy Behrens highlights the impending return of Andrew Heaney, the already-returned Scott Kingery, and Josh Reddick’s continued production.

Yes, we’ve talked a lot about the Astros’ outfield prospects (like Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker), but Reddick is doing his best to keep them in the minors a little longer. He’s been crushing the ball of late, and while the power is probably unsustainable, his high-average production is solid (and he’s 22% owned on Yahoo).

Kingery and his multi-positional eligibility returned from his IL stint, and he should be added if only for his sky-high multiple-category potential.

Finally, Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Andrew Heaney had an eye-opening rehab start, striking out 10 batters in 4 1/3 innings. He’s been on the IL all season with elbow issues, but looks to be ready. The left-hander is available in 60% of leagues and could join the top of the Angels rotation as soon as this weekend.