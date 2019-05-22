Fantasy Pickups: The return of an injured starter

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
Yahoo Sports

In this week’s edition of fantasy baseball pickups, Andy Behrens highlights the impending return of Andrew Heaney, the already-returned Scott Kingery, and Josh Reddick’s continued production.

Yes, we’ve talked a lot about the Astros’ outfield prospects (like Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker), but Reddick is doing his best to keep them in the minors a little longer. He’s been crushing the ball of late, and while the power is probably unsustainable, his high-average production is solid (and he’s 22% owned on Yahoo).

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

Kingery and his multi-positional eligibility returned from his IL stint, and he should be added if only for his sky-high multiple-category potential.

Finally, Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Andrew Heaney had an eye-opening rehab start, striking out 10 batters in 4 1/3 innings. He’s been on the IL all season with elbow issues, but looks to be ready. The left-hander is available in 60% of leagues and could join the top of the Angels rotation as soon as this weekend.

What to Read Next