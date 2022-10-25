Fantasy Football Week 8: Quarterback rankings

Fantasy managers are excited that elite quarterbacks Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts will return to starting lineups after being on bye last week, but now it's Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert who will be taking a Sunday off.

While all four of those stars are commonly in our top-5 QB rankings, Tua Tagovailoa stands among the game's best in Week 8 thanks to a great matchup against a generous Detroit Lions defense.

Tagovailoa was up in down against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in his return from a concussion and back injury that kept him out for two-and-a-half games. He had a touchdown pass on an impressive opening drive, but that would be the Miami Dolphins' only trip to the end zone in a tight win.

Tua Tagovailoa has a great fantasy matchup in Week 8 against the Lions. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

If Tagovailoa needed to shake off any rust last week, he should be firing on all cylinders against the Lions. Detroit has lost four straight games and has given up an NFL-worst 32.3 points per game this season. There should be plenty of opportunity for back in forth with the matchup carrying one of the highest over-under totals of the week. Tagovailoa also won't have to worry about the elements on his trip north with the game being played indoors at Ford Field.

If you're looking for a bye-week replacement, Daniel Jones should be on your radar. He's coming off 202 passing yards and one TD while also running for a ridiculous 107 yards with another spike in a comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones has only topped 200 yards via the air twice this year, but that's less of a concern for a QB who's piling up rushing stats. The Giants head to Seattle ahead of a bye in Week 9, then return with friendly matchups against Houston and Detroit. Keep Jones in your streaming plans.

See how all the quarterbacks stack up in our fantasy analysts' Week 8 rankings:

