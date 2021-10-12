Fantasy Football Week 6 wide receiver rankings

Lost in some of the bigger-name narratives of the NFL season through five weeks is the monster year DJ Moore is having.

The Carolina Panthers' WR1 has stepped up in Christian McCaffrey's stead and shown instant rapport with new quarterback Sam Darnold. Moore has now commanded seven or more targets and caught five or more balls in every game this season.

Moore has become a WR1 in every sense of the word.

[So many reasons to play Yahoo DFS: Learn more now and get in on the fun]

Moore and the Panthers will take on the Minnesota Vikings up next.

[Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Check out where he lands in our fantasy analysts' wide receiver rankings for Week 6:

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

