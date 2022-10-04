Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings

Once again, the NFL schedule makers are handing us another gift of a fantasy football matchup — a theme early this season. We got Lamar Jackson versus Josh Allen, the Ravens vs. the Bills, last week, and while the weather kind of mucked up the final stat lines for almost everyone involved, we have a chance to remedy that in Week 5. The Cincinnati Bengals will travel up to Baltimore to face those aforementioned Ravens — and it doesn't look like the weather will be much of an issue as of this writing.

We could do much worse for a Sunday night game.

The primetime game in Week 5 will give us a matchup between the No. 1-scoring fantasy quarterback and the No. 8 signal caller on that list. Lamar Jackson and his Ravens will take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals in what should be a game with plenty of fireworks (unlike most AFC North matchups in previous seasons).

Burrow, armed with elite weapons like Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon, has been steadily on the rise ever since a relatively slow start to his season. In fact, Burrow has finished among the top-10 fantasy quarterback scorers the last two weeks after not coming close in the first two weeks of the season.

Joe Burrow is getting back to his elite fantasy ways. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

There isn't much to say about Lamar on the other side of the field. He's been an absolute cheat code at the position, putting up both QB1 and RB1 numbers this season. Just incredible.

Who will come out on top in Week 5 of the fantasy season?

As you look to bolster those lineups with waiver wire pickups, whether you're trying to figure out your flex spot or figure out which tight end or defense to stream — whatever your lineup woes for this game and all the other games ahead, our expert rankings below can help.

Check them out and good luck with your fantasy football matchups in Week 5!

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

