Fantasy Football Week 5: Defense Rankings

Roquan Smith and the Ravens get to take on a stumbling Pittsburgh offense in Week 5. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens via Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh offense is going nowhere fast. They lost Diontae Johnson early. Kenny Pickett's play has paled in comparison to his preseason production, and to make matters worse, now both he and Pat Freiermuth are dealing with injuries.

So, you can imagine that the division-rival Ravens and their Roquan Smith-led defense is chomping at the bit to take them on in Week 5.

That's why the Ravens' stop unit leads our D/ST rankings for Week 5 — see how the rest of the defenses stack up in our rankings below:

