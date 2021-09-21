Fantasy Football: Week 3 running back rankings

The Titans offense as a whole disappointed in Week 1. This was extremely prevalent when you look at Derrick Henry's stat line of 17 carries for 58 scoreless yards, and 3 catches for 19 yards.

Things took a complete turn in Week 2. Just when Henry's fantasy managers thought they were about to get another dud, Henry reminded everyone of his king status by unleashing hell on the Seahawks defense in the second half.

In the end, Henry finished with a startling 237 yards from scrimmage and three rushing touchdowns. Most surprisingly though, Henry was targeted six times and caught all of them for 55 yards.

If Henry's going to (finally) be used in the passing game — watch out.

[Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Check out Henry and the rest of the RBs in our analysts' positional rankings for Week 3.

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

