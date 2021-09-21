Fantasy Football: Week 3 Rankings

At long last, Lamar Jackson defeated Patrick Mahomes — and he did it his way. It was a vintage Lamar performance — 16 carries, 106 rush yards, two TDs — but there was a new wrinkle to his game that we haven't seen too often. Lamar threw for 239 yards and a touchdown, but the vast majority of that yardage went to Marquise Brown (10 targets, 6 catches, 113 yards, 1 TD).

Have we ever seen what Lamar Jackson could do alongside a true WR1? Brown has looked the part of late, and a quarterback like Jackson adding a true alpha receiver to his weaponry would raise his fantasy ceiling even higher.

We could see the best Lamar of the young season in Week 3 when the Ravens take on a hapless Lions defense.

