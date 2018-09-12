Fantasy Football Week 2 Running Back Rankings: Melvin Gordon gets tasty matchup

James Conner and Joe Mixon were among the runners who had excellent fantasy performances during Week 1, and our Yahoo Fantasy Football experts are here to rank the top running backs for Week 2. There’s a bit of a debate at the top, but Melvin Gordon is deserving of consideration. A matchup against the Buffalo Bills certainly helps his case.

The Ravens lit up the Bills last weekend and are big underdogs again. Gordon should get plenty of touches after the Chargers lost to the Chiefs and need a win. Familiar names like Todd Gurley, Alvin Kamara, and Ezekiel Elliott join Gordon in the top five.

Do you think Gordon will eat against the Bills, or should be lower on the list? Hit us up with your hot takes in the comments below:

