Fantasy Football: Week 2 running back rankings

Alvin Kamara ate in Week 1. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Alvin Kamara's first game with a new starting quarterback in Week 1? A resounding success.

Kamara touched the ball 23 times for 91 total yards and touchdown. Fantasy managers who invested an early first-round pick in Kamara were undoubtedly watching the Saints' Week 1 game with bated breath to see how the star runner would be used. Twenty carries and three catches ain't bad at all.

Jameis Winston spread the ball around, but it was good to see Kamara dominate the backfield. We'll see how his usage continues in Week 2.

