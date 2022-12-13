Fantasy Football Week 15: Kicker rankings

This past offseason the debate about whether kickers were really necessary for fantasy football sprung up again. Regardless of which side of the debate you stand on, one thing we can probably all agree with is the following: When the fantasy football playoffs kick off, we want as many points as we can get to overcome our opponents. And it can only be a plus when a lot of those points come from our kickers.

Consider how much of a boon it is to have a kicker like Justin Tucker or Tyler Bass in your fantasy lineups going into a Week 15 playoff matchup.

Both Tucker and Bass are tied at the top of the fantasy leaderboard with 129 points. Let's list some of the players (in standard non-PPR scoring) Tucker and Bass are outscoring this season:

-Mac Jones

-Najee Harris

-Leonard Fournette

-Travis Etienne

-Jonathan Taylor

-Amari Cooper

-Ja'Marr Chase

-Mark Andrews

You get the point.

I personally have Tucker on two different playoff teams, both of which have matchups this week. To say I'm not hoping for the GOAT kicker to give me double-digit points (he's reached that mark in seven out of 13 games this season) in Week 15 would be a bald-faced lie!

Bass has scored double-digits in six out of 13 games, but he also has a momentous 23-fantasy-point game on his resume this season, too.

Tyler Bass has been one of the best fantasy kickers of 2022. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Imagine one of your top running backs falters, only for your kicker to deliver those kinds of numbers. I wouldn't be mad at that at all!

Ultimately, we don't care where the points come from, as long as they come in bunches. Good luck with your kickers in Week 15!

Check out Tucker and Bass and how the rest of the kicker position shakes out for Week 15 in our expert rankings!

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

