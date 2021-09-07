Fantasy Football: Week 1 running back rankings

Fantasy drafters hope a fully healthy Christian McCaffrey will be on display in Week 1. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Another fantasy draft season, another year of Christian McCaffrey being the No. 1 overall pick.

We've already seen what McCaffrey can do at the height of his powers (a 1,000-1,000 season, anyone?), but last year also showed us that even he can be subject to bad injury luck.

McCaffrey drafters had to suffer a few weeks sans their No. 1 overall pick, while other fantasy managers savvy (or quick) enough to grab Mike Davis off the waiver wire enjoyed a few league-winning weeks.

How will McCaffrey do in Week 1 of 2021, running behind a new quarterback and more weapons on offense?

Check out McCaffrey and the rest of the RBs in our analysts' positional rankings for Week 1.

