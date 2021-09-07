Fantasy Football: Week 1 quarterback rankings

How will Aaron Rodgers follow up his MVP season? (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season will also bring us the return of Aaron Rodgers after an offseason of drama, rumors, and lots of question marks. Ultimately, the reigning MVP returned to Green Bay, much to the delight of GB fans and of course, everyone who was looking to draft pieces of the Packer offense.

Rodgers will take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, and our analysts have him ranked eighth among starting quarterbacks.

Will he continue lighting it up as he did in 2020, or will he deliver a less-than-extraordinary first performance?

Check out Rodgers and the rest of the QBs in our analysts' Week 1 rankings at the position:

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

