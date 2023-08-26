Fantasy-football-specific depth charts for every NFL team

Get ready for your 2023 fantasy football draft!

Fantasy football rankings can take you pretty far in your draft research but sometimes, it's just good to know who is even worth considering in drafts from every team, at every position. So, we decided to lay out all that info here, and we will update this space as position battles come to an end this preseason up until Week 1!

*Asterisks dictate an injured player (or a player wrapped up in a contract dispute/holdout); parentheses dictate players who could have fantasy value, but are just insurance (for RBs) or late-round dart throws/early season waiver wire considerations (for WR/TEs).

QB: Kyler Murray*

RB: James Conner (Keaontay Ingram)

WR: Marquise Brown

TE: (Zach Ertz*, Trey McBride)

It'll be somewhat of a surprise if Murray is ready by Week 1; if he is, this offense has more of a ceiling, but it's still a low one. Murray likely won't be doing his outrageously entertaining run-around like a toddler on the loose either, not after the injury he sustained ... Do we trust age-28 James Conner, one of the last real bell-cow RBs? His likely volume is enough to make him secure as a low-end RB2, but with the state of this offense and the threat of games missed, I don't think you pass up on a WR in the fifth or sixth round to select Conner instead. Chase Edmonds and Eno Benjamin aren't around behind him either, although Ingram has talent; my advice if drafting Conner: make sure you also draft another RB or two with way higher upside. ... Hollywood Brown seems poised for a monster target share, but Michael Wilson looks like a name to watch across from him; someone to consider off waivers maybe as soon as Week 1. ... The TE position here looks like it might be a headache; Ertz is recovering from a devastating injury and he's 32, while McBride is more potential than just production. A clear avoid for me.

Atlanta Falcons

QB: Desmond Ridder

RB: Bijan Robinson (Tyler Allgeier)

WR: Drake London

TE: Kyle Pitts

There's a lot of hype around this Falcons fantasy offense — mainly due to the talent and ability shared by London, Robinson and Pitts — but I can't help but worry that Ridder could sink all of them if he's not capable.

QB: Lamar Jackson

RB: J.K. Dobbins (Gus Edwards, Melvin Gordon)

WR: Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers

TE: Mark Andrews

You might have to hold your breath before selecting the talented Dobbins, but I'm more than comfortable drafting all three of their wide receivers, especially in the later rounds ... Jackson and Andrews are clear top-five options at their respective positions.

QB: Josh Allen

RB: James Cook (Damien Harris)

WR: Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis

TE: Dalton Kincaid

There've been rumblings about Cook's three-down skill set, but will the Bills ever prioritize the RB position enough for fantasy managers? ... The hype surrounding the rookie Kincaid is already starting to look warranted — some calling him the second coming of Travis Kelce — and he just might push Dawson Knox to more of a blocker role. The Bills would love a Kelce-like figure running around the middle of the field with Diggs out wide. The rookie TE is worth a late-round flier.

QB: Bryce Young

RB: Miles Sanders* (Chuba Hubbard)

WR: (Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark*, Jonathan Mingo)

TE: Hayden Hurst

The reason all those wideouts are in parentheses (TBH, I almost left the WR field blank here) is because A) None of them strikes me as a week-to-week trustworthy option in 10-12-team fantasy leagues at this point and B) We have no idea who Young will be throwing to the most. The preseason hasn't provided much clarity. ... Count me in as a Miles Sanders believer, now paired with his old coach and without much competition around him. I understand the fading; he's going from one of the best offensive ecosystems to one of the most unproven and barren. But he doesn't have to share the backfield, the Panthers offensive line is underrated and he's only 26, still in possession of his electrifying talent, so I think he's undervalued at his current ADP (53.3). It looks like he's trending in the right direction to play in Week 1.

QB: Justin Fields

RB: Khalil Herbert (D'Onta Foreman, Roschon Johnson)

WR: DJ Moore

TE: Cole Kmet

You'll notice Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool aren't listed here; that's because I don't think they're worth a draft pick when they'll likely be available on waivers at season's start. ... It'll be interesting to see if Khalil Herbert can be "the guy" for Chicago, early signs have been promising, or if this becomes a true committee (led by the true RB1 of this team, Justin Fields). Regardless, both Foreman and Johnson are worthy draft picks too, albeit MUCH later than Herbert.

QB: Joe Burrow

RB: Joe Mixon (Chase Brown)

WR: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins

TE: Irv Smith Jr.

Hayden Hurst and C.J. Uzomah had their moments at TE for the Bengals, so it'll be interesting to see if Irv Smith Jr. can have a bounce-back, sort of post-hype sleeper campaign in 2023. He's worth a late-round flier if you can't draft one of the upper (or even middle) tier tight ends. ... As long as Burrow is healthy, Chase and Higgins are a magnificent fantasy pairing, each capable of putting up 1K/7TDs+ as they did last season; I am tempted to go WR-RB-WR at the start of drafts, hoping to land one or the other.

QB: Deshaun Watson

RB: Nick Chubb (Jerome Ford — for now)

WR: Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore

TE: David Njoku

I fully expect Cleveland's offense to deliver fireworks in 2023, so I'm actively targeting at least one piece of this chart. ... I think Chubb finishes as 2023's fantasy RB1, but keep an eye on official reports to see who his direct backup will be. ... I don't think it's a given Moore just automatically takes the WR2 job here, what with it being a new team and the WR room not being a glaring weakness for Cleveland. That said, Moore's talent is worth a late-round draft pick as a FLEX play with upside.

QB: Dak Prescott

RB: Tony Pollard (Deuce Vaughn?!)

WR: CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks

TE: Jake Ferguson

It remains to be seen if Pollard can be the workhorse RB1 we all wanted him to be when Ezekiel Elliott was still around. Nonetheless, we know he will be a weapon in the passing game and with more work, his ceiling is worth the ADP (15.5) ... While the internet is very hype off Deuce Vaughn, don't count out Rico Dowdle, who's of more prototypical RB size; this is a battle to watch closely ... I purposefully left out Michael Gallup here; I'd rather use a late draft pick on Cooks over Gallup, who's on-field production hasn't matched his potential as of yet.

QB: Russell Wilson

RB: Javonte Williams (Samaje Perine)

WR: Jerry Jeudy*, Courtland Sutton

TE: Greg Dulcich

Williams' knee must be made of some unknown extraterrestrial material because how do you go from the injury he sustained to this:

Javonte Williams returned to the field last night



- 3 carries, 12 yards

- 4.0 YPC, 2.2 yards after contact per carry

- 5 targets 👀, 4 catches, 18 yards

pic.twitter.com/LgjvPZXIpy — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) August 20, 2023

I expect a huge shakeup in the RB draft rankings and ADP ... Jeudy's hamstring injury puts the start of his season in doubt and dropped him our receiver rankings. Sutton, who is going nearly 60 picks later, could end up being a draft value.

QB: Jared Goff

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown

TE: Sam LaPorta

Amon-Ra St. Brown likely has the overall WR1 in his range of outcomes, but someone's going to have to emerge alongside him so defenses don't just smother him off the line. Thankfully, he can play all over the formation, even though he's become a true menace from the slot. Jameson Williams' NFL tenure is not starting off on a good note, between a hamstring injury and suspension to open the season, hence his exclusion here. ... I am very happy to slot Gibbs as a starting RB in the third or fourth rounds, thanks to what is setting up to be a monstrous receiving floor. ... To my first note: LaPorta just might be the guy who emerges, and possibly breaks the rookie TE curse.

QB: CJ Stroud

RB: Dameon Pierce (Devin Singletary)

WR: Nico Collins, Tank Dell

TE: Dalton Schultz

Outside of Pierce, whom I think has real talent, I'll be taking a wait-and-see approach with the rest of the Texans offense. At least the offensive line looks like it'll be good.

QB: Jordan Love

RB: Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon

WR: Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs

TE: Luke Musgrave

Like Andy Behrens said, Aaron Jones is being plainly disrespected at his current ADP (33.9). ... I don't know about you all, but Love has looked very good in preseason, and his receiving weapons (Watson, Doubs, Musgrave) are all young and seeming extremely underrated.

QB: Anthony Richardson

RB: Jonathan Taylor*

WR: Michael Pittman Jr. (Alec Pierce)

TE: (Jelani Woods)

All eyes are on Taylor and his contract drama. Depending on how it's resolved, expect Taylor's ADP (21.1 over the past week) to shoot up — or keep dropping. ... If Richardson has the juice, a monster season could be in the works for Pittman, who has shown all the traits of a true WR1. Alec Pierce looks like a beast on the outside, which could further benefit Pittman. As long as his ADP stays at a FLEX-type level, Pittman could end up being the biggest steal of 2023 drafts.

Jacksonville Jaguars

QB: Trevor Lawrence

RB: Travis Etienne (Tank Bigsby)

WR: Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk

TE: Evan Engram

I'm a bit worried that Etienne's ADP (27.1) won't match his role on this team (less catches and goal-line work than expected). Otherwise, it's wheels up for everyone on this offense.

Kansas City Chiefs

QB: Patrick Mahomes

RB: Isiah Pacheco (Jerick McKinnon)

WR: Skyy Moore, Justyn Ross

TE: Travis Kelce

I almost put Moore in parentheses, but I do believe he'll slip right into the JuJu Smith-Schuster role from 2022, except with more explosiveness; that's worthy of a draft pick. Justyn Ross has looked good as well; either of these young guys is worth a late-round dart. ... Pacheco and McKinnon were both key playoff pieces (albeit with almost entirely different usage) last year, and that should mean something for their 2023 outlook. Have to hope Pacheco is healthy though, because there are some other young guys in the backfield who could challenge for that early-down, goal-line work, and I'd rather know this backfield hierarchy by Week 1, not Week 6.

Las Vegas Raiders

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo

RB: Josh Jacobs (Zamir White)

WR: Davante Adams (Jakobi Meyers)

TE: (Michael Mayer)

At long last, Jacobs' contract dispute has come to an end. Now, the only worry is him having to shake off rust since he's been out of action for so long. Regardless, I'd be very happy to select Jacobs if he falls out of the second round. ... We have to hope Jimmy G will pepper Adams with targets, because it's quite doubtful he's going to start throwing to him deep, ... Austin Hooper is technically the starter at TE for now, but I don't think Mayer stays a backup for long. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if Josh McDaniels is planning to have Hooper in-line and Mayer playing all over the place.

Los Angeles Chargers

QB: Justin Herbert

RB: Austin Ekeler (Joshua Kelley)

WR: Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Quentin Johnston

TE: (Gerald Everett)

I think the presence (and talent) of the rookie Johnston will relegate Everett (or Donald Parham Jr.) as nothing more than waiver-wire fodder. I also think the presence (and talent) of the rookie Johnston will relegate Allen to a five-catch weekly ceiling (at most) at some point this season. ... Joshua Kelley sure looks like the backup here.

Los Angeles Rams

QB: Matthew Stafford

RB: Cam Akers (Kyren Williams)

WR: Cooper Kupp*

TE: Tyler Higbee

I am extremely worried about the Rams' offensive line; will it sink Stafford, Akers and Kupp? At least it does seem like Kupp has a chance to be ready for Week 1 as he returns from a hamstring injury.

Miami Dolphins

QB: Tua Tagovailoa

RB: Raheem Mostert (Jeff Wilson Jr., De'Von Achane*)

WR: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

TE: N/A

The TE position is a non-starter for Miami (and me), and how can you blame them when you have The Flash and Sonic The Hedgehog at wide receiver? What we fantasy managers actually need is an every-week RB we can trust here (Jonathan Taylor, anyone?). Mostert is probably good for some easy touchdowns though.

Minnesota Vikings

QB: Kirk Cousins

RB: Alexander Mattison (Ty Chandler)

WR: Justin Jefferson (Jordan Addison)

TE: T.J. Hockenson

Like Pollard, it's time to see if Mattison can be the workhorse we want him to be; unlike Pollard, you don't have to pay a draft premium to find out firsthand. Chandler is likely worth drafting late, unless Minnesota brings in a veteran backup. ... Here's to hoping Jordan Addison emerges early, as opposed to having to choose between him and K.J. Osborne in those desperate FLEX weeks.

New England Patriots

QB: Mac Jones

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson (Ezekiel Elliott)

WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster (I guess)

TE: (Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki*)

I think Belichick secretly yearns for the two-tight-end Patriot offenses of yesteryear — maybe he gets it in 2023 with the uber-athletic Gesicki in tow, but he's now injured. ... This wide receiver depth chart is extremely unappealing for fantasy purposes, but the offensive line is good enough to get Mac Jones some easy completions to JuJu ... I don't think the Zeke signing completely torpedoes Stevenson, but his touchdown ceiling definitely just got a huge, crop-top-wearing cap put on it.

New Orleans Saints

QB: Derek Carr

RB: Alvin Kamara*, Jamaal Williams

WR: Chris Olave, Michael Thomas

TE: Juwan Johnson

Full disclosure: I'm in on Kamara, but only when I've already drafted two starting RBs. ... To quote our social editor, "Looks like 2023's Jamaal Williams will actually be Jamaal Williams." ... Like St. Brown, Olave has the overall WR1 in his range of outcomes, and I fully expect Carr to feed him early and often.

New York Giants

QB: Daniel Jones

RB: Saquon Barkley (Matt Breida)

WR: (Isaiah Hodgins, Jalin Hyatt)

TE: Darren Waller

The key to trying to decipher the Giants' odd WR room is to seek upside. For me, that's Hodgins (who had his moments as New York's X-receiver last season) and Hyatt (a third-round pick who's been doing his best Tyreek Hill impression). ... Here's to hoping Waller gives us a healthy season.

New York Jets

QB: Aaron Rodgers

RB: Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook

WR: Garrett Wilson (Allen Lazard)

TE: (Maybe)

Hall enthusiasts are undoubtedly devastated by the Cook signing, but color me optimistic that Rodgers/Hackett will be able to help both electrifying RBs produce; at the very least, we likely won't have to pay up for Hall like we were earlier this draft season. ... Let's hope Rodgers decides to prioritize Wilson and his tantalizing skill set and not just throw to his old buddies, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. ... Speaking of which, it'll be interesting to see if Rodgers opts to use the TEs at his disposal (Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah), both of whom have shown pass-catching chops; worth watching early this season.

Philadelphia Eagles

QB: Jalen Hurts

RB: D'Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, Rashaad Penny

WR: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith

TE: Dallas Goedert

All three Philly backs are worth drafting. Their ADP disparity has also been closing of late, which makes sense considering the true RB1 here is Hurts, and the Eagles showed last season there's nothing they love more than sending wave after wave of rotating RBs at opposing defenses.

Pittsburgh Steelers

QB: Kenny Pickett

RB: Najee Harris (Jaylen Warren)

WR: Diontae Johnson, George Pickens

TE: Pat Freiermuth

I almost wrote Allen Robinson's name up there, but I've dealt with enough pain. ... I think Najee Harris outplays his ADP (27.0) this season. ... Kenny Pickett has looked magnificent this preseason — consider this the sleeper fantasy offense of 2023.

Seattle Seahawks

QB: Geno Smith

RB: Kenneth Walker (Zach Charbonnet)

WR: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett (Jaxon Smith-Njigba*)

TE: Noah Fant

Just as the running backs are healthy and settling back into the mix, Smith-Njigba suffered an injury of his own that will require wrist surgery and leaves his Week 1 status in doubt. Regardless, JSN will be an immediate contributor as soon as he's healthy, so he's still worth a late-round lottery pick.

San Francisco 49ers

QB: Brock Purdy

RB: Christian McCaffrey (Elijah Mitchell)

WR: Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel

TE: George Kittle

Everybody is worth drafting on this depth chart — yes, even Purdy, if you decide to go really late on QB in standard leagues.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB: Baker Mayfield (SuperFlex only)

RB: Rachaad White (Chase Edmonds)

WR: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin

TE: Cade Otton

Rachaad White is probably the single most confounding RB play of this draft season for me — will he be a volume-based producer or a big-play one? Will he be a committee-bound liability? Your guess is as good as mine. ... Even though I am horrified by the Bucs' QB situation and he'll be 30 by season's start, I am not about to ignore that Mike Evans wakes up and gets 1,000 receiving yards. To get a player of his caliber at his current ADP (85.4) — yeah, sign me up.

Tennessee Titans

QB: Ryan Tannehill

RB: Derrick Henry (Tyjae Spears)

WR: DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks*

TE: Chigoziem Okonkwo

Spears will likely be the most popular insurance back this year. ... Hopkins' likely target share makes him a steal at his current ADP (59.7). Burks avoided a serious knee injury, but he might not be ready to start the season.

Washington Commanders

QB: Sam Howell

RB: Brian Robinson, Antonio Gibson

WR: Terry McLaurin*, Jahan Dotson

TE: Logan Thomas

Please, please, please let Howell be the guy here; if so, this could be a top-five one-two punch at wide receiver this year. McLaurin's toe issue is reportedly not considered severe, which is great news for everyone attached to this offense.