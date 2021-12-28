Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 17 quarterbacks

Joe Burrow had a pretty good day in Week 16, wouldn't you say?

Burrow delivered his best game of the season and one of the best of his careers, throwing for a whopping 525 yards and four touchdowns.

[Play in Yahoo's Week 17 Million Dollar Baller DFS contest]

The Bengals — and fantasy managers — will be hoping for similar when Burrow squares off against Patrick Mahomes and the juggernaut Chiefs in Week 17!

[Week 17 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Check out Burrow and the rest of the QBs in our analysts' Week 17 rankings at the position:

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

