Fantasy Football Podcast: Raheem Mostert wants out, Tom Brady's outlook with Bruce Arians, and much more

Welcome to the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Football Podcast! Matt Harmon is joined by 4for4.com’s TJ Hernandez to talk all things football and fantasy on this latest episode.

First up, Matt and TJ discuss some of TJ's work in the offseason, including his breakdown of what wide receiver stats matter from year to year. (01:50)

breaking news in the NFL world. In a bit of a surprising move, it was reported that Raheem Mostert requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. After seemingly looking like the clear workhorse following the Matt Breida trade to the Dolphins (not to mention, Mostert’s awesome performances late last year), Mostert wants out. (11:19)

Matt and TJ break down the situation, as well as the fantasy outlooks of Mostert if he does leave, and Tevin Coleman, who would seemingly be elevated in this backfield.

Next up, the analysts discuss two of their more recent pieces: TJ’s story on how Josh Allen can be this year’s Lamar Jackson (20:00), and Matt’s piece on the workload awaiting Bruce Arians now that Tom Brady is his starting QB. (33:34)

Matt and TJ wrap up with one thing they’ve changed their minds about from last week. (42:45)

How will Tampa Bay's wide receivers fare with Tom Brady under center?

