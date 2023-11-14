Fantasy Football: Players to consider dropping for your Week 11 waiver wire pickups

Special to Yahoo Sports

With under a handful of games to go before the fantasy football postseason, it’s imperative to trim the fat from our rosters in order to maximize weekly output. While sometimes we get emotional attachments to players or feel like we’ll experience some sort of FOMO after they’re dropped, we have to shake it off and realize it’s for the betterment of the squad.

Here is this week’s list of players who are possibly weighing down your respective rosters as we head down the stretch. If you’re looking for some players to stash for future use, I have you covered there as well.

Christian Watson, WR, Packers (69% rostered on Yahoo)

Acceptance is hard sometimes but with Christian Watson, it’s become pretty clear he’s not who many thought he would be in 2023. The 24-year-old is the WR66 in half-PPR scoring per game on the season and WR82 in that category over the last five weeks. If any other WR not drafted in single-digit rounds was averaging just 4.1 fantasy points per game they’d be gone.

Watson’s catch percentage is a brutal 42.4%, which sits 110th among wideouts with at least 17 targets this season. His 14 receptions for 236 yards on the year sits fifth on his own team, and with a middling QB in Jordan Love, Watson is no longer worth rostering this season for the 69% of you who have been hanging on.

Zack Moss, RB, Colts (68% rostered)

The Indy RB was on thin ice in this column last week and wasn’t productive enough to avoid the chop in Week 11. Zack Moss was in on just 16% of the snaps against the Patriots, down from 21% the week before, and saw just one carry which he took for a measly two yards. Jonathan Taylor’s 23.5 average touches over the last two contests are rendering Moss unplayable for fantasy purposes just when we need points the most.

It’s understandable to hang onto Moss as a backup with plenty of upside if Taylor were to miss time, but with playoffs so near, it may be time to swap him out for a player with stand-alone value.

Derek Carr, QB, Saints (59% rostered)

Several factors are at play here that give 59% of you Yahoo managers still rostering Derek Carr reasons to finally let him go this week. The Saints QB is dealing with both concussion and shoulder injuries, plus New Orleans is on bye in Week 11. Carr is currently QB26 in fantasy points per game with just 12.3 and with the fantasy playoffs careening toward us, there have to be better options to get you there and beyond, particularly in single-quarterback formats.

K.J. Osborn cleared concussion protocol before Week 10, but the team decided to sit him against the Saints. While it’s wonderful to hear his health is in check, Osborn’s fantasy value may not be. Justin Jefferson’s return is imminent and both T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison are playing extremely well. It’s tough to see a path to enough targets for the 26-year-old down the stretch, and there’s also a pesky bye for Minnesota in Week 13 to deal with.

Justice Hill, RB, Ravens (32% rostered)

The three-doored Jack-in-the-box at RB for Baltimore may continue to frustrate managers for the remainder of the season, but at least one of the doors seems to be getting stuck. Justice Hill is looking like the odd man out with 11 fewer touches from Week 9 to Week 10 thanks to the emergence of Keaton Mitchell. The speedy rookie has scored a long touchdown in each of the last two games with Gus Edwards handling the red-zone duties out of the backfield, leaving Hill to only scraps. Grab an RB with more potential usage as we head toward the fantasy playoffs and beyond.

On Thin Ice

A proud alumna of the UGA Grady College of Journalism, Jennifer Eakins has been working in the sports industry for well over a decade. She has had stints with CNN Sports, the Atlanta Hawks and the Colorado Rockies. Her first fantasy football draft took place in 1996 where she selected Ricky Watters with the first overall pick, and she has been a fantasy degenerate ever since.