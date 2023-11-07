Fantasy Football: Players to consider dropping for your Week 10 waiver wire pickups

Special to Yahoo Sports

We have four fantasy football relevant teams watching from home this week, along with a myriad of injuries continuing to plague the league, but there are still drops to be had and moves to be made.

We should always be looking for roster improvements, so cutting players who aren’t producing is a necessary evil. If you’re looking for some players to stash for future use, I have you covered there as well.

Dameon Pierce, RB, Texans (85% rostered on Yahoo)

I’ve listed Pierce in the thin-ice category for many weeks now and despite winter’s impending arrival, that ice has finally cracked. The Houston RB is averaging a mere 7.4 half-PPR points per contest this season, which puts him as the RB42 in that category. He’s only eclipsed 50 yards two times thus far and crossed the pylon just once back in Week 3.

Pierce has found himself in a two-back committee with Devin Singletary, in an offense that sits 29th in the NFL in rushing yards (696), despite having the 18th-most attempts this season (218). Oh, and he’s dealing with an ankle injury that put him on the shelf for last week’s contest. I know it’s tough to part with a guy you wasted a single-digit pick on, but it happens to all of us and the sooner you let go the sooner you can heal.

Darren Waller, TE, Giants (77% rostered)

After an inconsistent first half of the fantasy season, Waller is now on IR due to a hamstring injury, which means he’ll be out for at least four weeks. With just a few double-digit performances all season and a backup QB under center when/if he returns, Waller is droppable unless you can park him in an IR spot for the fantasy playoffs.

We were afraid former journeyman turned starter Geno Smith would return to pumpkin status this season and it has indeed happened. Smith is averaging a mere 12.2 fantasy points per game and is currently sitting as the QB27 in that category. He has four multi-turnover games under his belt in 2023 with just three contests with more than one touchdown.

The Seattle QB is rostered in 74% of Yahoo leagues and can be safely dropped for a plethora of better-performing QBs such as Sam Howell, Baker Mayfield or even Joshua Dobbs.

Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Rams (59% rostered)

It was a feel-good story for a few weeks — the unemployed RB going from chilling at home watching NFL games to starting for his former team in under a week. Henderson’s comeback started off fruitful for fantasy purposes with 18 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown in Week 7, but has declined with each passing week. He’s averaging just 2.8 yards per attempt, is splitting the backfield duties with Royce Freeman and the whole offense suffered last week without Matthew Stafford at the helm.

Los Angeles is on a bye and will likely have Stafford back in Week 11, which is a major plus, but Kyren Williams is also set to return by Week 12, which severely impacts any fantasy value Henderson may have left. There are 59% of Yahoo managers that likely squeezed all they could from the 26-year-old back, but now is the perfect time to say goodbye to Henderson.

Honorable Mention Drops: Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks, Ravens RB Justice Hill and Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson

On Thin Ice

Injury Drops

