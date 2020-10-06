Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast: Week 5 Pickups

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

As more and more injuries pile up in the NFL, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski are here to get you back on track to a league title.

Sony Michel, Nick Chubb and Austin Ekeler are the latest star running backs to get banged up. Should you turn to D’Ernest Johnson, Justin Jackson or Chase Edmonds?

It remains to be all about the rookies at wide receiver on the waiver wire. Will Tee Higgins replace A.J. Green as the Bengals top target?

And at the tight end position, Scott and Andy each give you a streaming option ahead of Week 5.

Remember to stay tuned to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, which will now have FIVE new episodes per week!

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts