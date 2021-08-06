Fantasy Football: Draft values and fades

Whether you call them sleepers and busts or values and fades, finding the right combination of players and avoiding some potential draft pitfalls is key to a successful season.

Here are some tips from our analysts, which we will continue to update throughout the draft season.

Fantasy football draft advice

How to identify an early round bust so you don't draft them

Players to fade: Pianow's slippery seven

Trey Lance leads sleeper QB options

Players being undervalued: QB | RB | WR | TE

Players being overvalued: QB | RB (coming soon) | WR (coming soon) | TE

Salary Cap Draft Tiers/Values: QB | RB | WR | TE