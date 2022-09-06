Fantasy Football 2022: Week 1 QB rankings

The time for talk is over. Much has been made of the quarterback-rich AFC West heading into the 2022 NFL season, and Week 1 brings us a matchup within the division that fantasy managers are sure to keep a close eye on.

Justin Herbert, ranked third by our analysts among starting QBs for the opening week, leads the high-powered Los Angeles Chargers offense into a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders to kick things off in what is expected to be football's toughest division this year.

Will Herbert, last year's QB2 overall in fantasy scoring after passing for more than 5,000 yards with 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions (plus 302 yards rushing and three more scores), take another step forward in his third NFL season?

With a strong supporting cast, Herbert looks primed to push his game even higher and get off to a strong start this season — two of our analysts even like him as the No. 2 QB for this week.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert looks primed for a big start in fantasy with his Week 1 matchup. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The AFC West promises to deliver fireworks all season with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Derek Carr heading up the other offenses, and Herbert could be a difference-maker in the loaded division.

Mahomes and Wilson also check in with top-10 rankings for Week 1, but Herbert is by far the most appealing of the AFC West signal callers to our analysts.

Whether you have finished your drafting for the season or are working on final preparations for your last draft, our fantasy football analysts are determined to help prepare you for the all-important Week 1 matchups ahead.

Here we get started with the quarterback position — check out where Herbert and the rest of the QBs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 1:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

