Fantasy Football 2022: Week 1 FLEX rankings

I don't know about the rest of you, but one of the many reasons why I love Week 1 of the fantasy football season is because I don't really have to think about who to start in the flex spot of my lineup. Usually, it's the top pick I made — likely a wide receiver or running back — after I've filled all my standard lineup spots in the draft with players I expect to be every week starters.

[It's fantasy football season: Create or join a league now!]

That wide receiver or running back (or a quarterback if it's Superflex — or maybe even a tight end if you're feeling wild!) I drafted in the middle rounds will likely be locked into my flex spot for Week 1 — don't have to think about it.

Say, for example, you're in a 12-team full-PPR league, and that particular league's members aren't huge believers in Javonte Williams' chances of being the league winner we all want him to be in 2022. As such, Williams fell in your draft, and you suddenly see him there after you've already filled your two running back spots. You select him, knowing you have a flex option with huge upside in Week 1 and beyond.

Doesn't that sound like a dream scenario?

Javonte Williams is one of the most high-upside options you can have in your fantasy flex spot. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Of course, all that goes out the window after Week 1. Because after Week 1? CHAOS.

Players get hurt, waiver wire pickups emerge, even players you may have drafted on a whim who were just filling up bench spots in your roster suddenly demand playing time. All of this combines to make choosing who to start in the flex a tough decision week to week!

But don't worry, our fantasy analysts have you covered in Week 1 and every week with their flex rankings — check them out below:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

