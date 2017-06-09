Fantasy baseball roundtable: Dan Straily a waiver-wire gem

The 2017 baseball season has cleared its second month, but it’s still imperative that fantasy owners remain vigilant on the waiver wire. The Yahoo fantasy baseball crew is here to help identify the players to go after:

Q: There are five pitchers currently owned in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues that have returned top 40 roto value among starting pitchers – Brandon McCarthy, Eduardo Rodriguez, CC Sabathia, Dan Straily, Ariel Miranda. Rank these players in terms of expected roto value over the rest of the season, and give us a brief comment on the player you prefer the most.

Brandon Funston: STRAILY, Rodriguez, McCarthy, Miranda, Sabathia. I like Rodriguez, and I was tempted to rank him No. 1 even though he’ll likely miss most of June with a knee injury, but with a K/IP and a return on investment to this point in the Yahoo game right at the border of the top 30 starting pitchers (which is right where he was last season, too), Straily has earned the top nod here.

Andy Behrens: STRAILY, McCarthy, Sabathia, Miranda, Rodriguez. Straily has no medical red flags, and he’s basically doing what he did last season with a higher K-rate. He’s in the right league, pitching in a friendly park.

Scott Pianowski: It makes me sad that I can’t rank E-Rod first, but injured is injured. MCCARTHY gets the top spot for his division and supporting environment. Then it’s Straily, Miranda (mostly for the home turns), CC and E-Rod.

Dalton Del Don: 1) STRAILY 2) McCarthy 3) Miranda 4) Rodriguez 5) Sabathia. I was close to going with McCarthy, but his injury history is so lengthy. And Rodriguez is currently slated to miss most of June. So give me Straily, who’s proving last year was no fluke. He sports a 1.09 WHIP with a 25.0 K% that ranks in the top-20 among all starters in baseball. It’s likely his BABIP regresses some but realize his career hit rate is a low .252. Straily’s 11.6 SwStr% suggests he’s the real deal.

Q: Which infielder, readily available in shallow leagues (12 teams or less), are you most interested in adding to your fantasy team?

Funston: WILSON RAMOS. With only two backstops currently ranked in the top 200 of the Yahoo game (and only 10 in the top 400), there should be obvious interest in a guy that hit .307 with 22 HR and 80 RBI last season. Ramos has been out to this point rehabbing a surgically repaired knee, but he’s on a minor league assignment and expected to join Tampa next week. Given Derek Norris’ current off-the-field issues (not to mention his .630 OPS), Ramos should find plenty of playing time with the Rays (though he’ll start out at DH until his knee gets back to full strength).

Pianowski: TIM BECKHAM is not a perfect player, but he has nice pop, some speed, a playable average, and three positions of eligibility. And with all the other injuries around this infield, I don’t expect Beckham will lose his position. He also qualifies as a post-hype sleeper, the No. 1 overall pick from 2008.

Q: Which infielder, potentially available in deeper leagues (14 teams or more), are you most interested in adding to your fantasy team?

Funston: ANDRELTON SIMMONS. In deeper leagues, you have to be interested in a middle infielder on pace for 15 HR, 15-20 SB and a serviceable BA (.276). Still only 27 years old, Simmons is drawing more walks than ever before and showing the kind of power that we haven’t seen from him since his first full MLB season with the Braves in ’13.

Del Don: MATT ADAMS. He’s owned in just 15 percent of leagues yet is posting a .282/.320/.620 line since joining Atlanta. That’s a .940 OPS with six homers over 71 at bats. Adams is batting fifth in the Braves lineup, which is especially helpful considering Matt Kemp’s big year. Adams should be owned in far more leagues.

Q: Which outfielder, readily available in shallow leagues (12 teams or less), are you most interested in adding to your fantasy team?

Funston: DAVID PERALTA. I’ll go with Del Don’s pet player since he’s not being asked to stump for an outfielder this week. Yes, Dalton’s got a bit of a man-crush for Peralta, but it is not without merit. After all, Peralta owns a .818 OPS over his first 338 MLB games, and he’s returned top 170 value in the Yahoo game to this point . If he can manage to stay healthy the rest of the way, he has a shot at 100 Runs hitting right ahead of Paul Goldschmidt in Arizona’s batting order, and that plays very nicely when you add it to what is likely to be mid-teen tallies in HRs and SBs, not to mention a healthy batting average (.294 career BA).

