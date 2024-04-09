Fantasy Baseball Relief Pitcher Rundown: Every MLB team's updated saves sources
With over a week's worth of action in the MLB season (and some injuries and uneven performances to deal with), fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don offers us an updated look at every team's bullpen hierarchy.
AL EAST
Baltimore Orioles
Closer: Craig Kimbrel
Despite sporting early decreased velocity, Kimbrel has a -0.15 FIP and is locked in as Baltimore’s closer.
Next up: Yennier Canó
Boston Red Sox
Closer: Kenley Jansen
Jansen hasn’t allowed a run despite walking five batters over four innings. Some rust can be expected after missing time in spring training, and the strikeouts have been there. Health remains Jansen’s biggest concern, as his back issues have been recurring.
Next up: Chris Martin
Martin is worth stashing in deep leagues thanks to Jansen’s health risk.
New York Yankees
Closer: Clay Holmes
Holmes is tied for the MLB lead in saves and is comfortably entrenched as New York’s closer, with a future trade his only real risk of losing the role.
Next up: Ian Hamilton
Tampa Bay Rays
Closer: Pete Fairbanks
Fairbanks had a blowup outing (three ER, zero outs) in Coors Field when he complained about the baseballs coming from the humidor afterward. The Rays likely held him out of the team’s next two save situations over the weekend in Colorado as a result, so he remains the heavy favorite for saves in Tampa Bay when healthy.
Next up: Jason Adam
Toronto Blue Jays
Closer: Chad Green (Jordan Romano)
Green has recorded Toronto’s lone save this season and finished Monday’s win after entering with a four-run lead, yet he’s available in 90% of Yahoo leagues. He’s keeping the seat warm for Jordan Romano, who’s reportedly recovering “exceptionally well” and expected to pitch in Triple-A soon. But Green looks like the preferred alternative should Romano suffer a setback.
Next up: Yimi García
AL CENTRAL
Chicago White Sox
Closer: Michael Kopech
Kopech recorded a save during Chicago’s only win so far this season, and his fastball is averaging a career-high 98.0 mph while exclusively working out of the pen. Walks remain a problem, as does playing for a team that won’t provide many save opportunities, but Kopech is available in nearly 80% of Yahoo leagues for those searching for help in the category.
Next up: Steven Wilson
Cleveland Guardians
Closer: Emmanuel Clase
Clase is tied for the MLB lead in saves, while Scott Barlow is tied for the most holds to open 2024.
Next up: Scott Barlow
Detroit Tigers
Closer: Jason Foley
Alex Lange has a 2.63 WHIP early on, while Foley has emerged as Detroit’s preferred option in the pen. He’ll lose some saves (and possibly gain some wins) while being used in high-leverage situations, but Foley’s strikeouts are way up while now featuring a 100+ mph sinker. His CSW (37.3%) ranks top-15 among relievers, so Foley should be rostered in all fantasy leagues.
Next up: Shelby Miller
Kansas City Royals
Closer: James McArthur
McArthur recorded both of Kansas City’s saves over the weekend after Will Smith struggled mightily to open the season. McArthur’s 7.71 ERA comes with a 1.68 FIP and an MLB-high 42.7% CSW. He has by far the best stuff in the Royals’ bullpen and is the favorite for saves in Kansas City moving forward. McArthur is available in 75% of Yahoo leagues.
Next up: Will Smith
Minnesota Twins
Closer: Griffin Jax
Jax will lose some saves (and pick up some wins) while pitching in high-leverage situations for Minnesota, but he’s the favorite to close while Jhoan Durán is sidelined with an oblique injury. Durán threw on flat ground over the weekend, but he remains without a timeline to return. Jax is capable of being a top-10 fantasy RP while Duran is out.
Next up: Brock Stewart
Stewart is also an elite reliever (0.72 SIERA) who will see occasional save opportunities (with Durán sidelined) when the opponents’ middle of the order is due up in the eighth inning.
AL WEST
Houston Astros
Closer: Josh Hader
Hader is off to a slow start but should start racking up saves soon.
Next up: Ryan Pressly
Los Angeles Angels
Closer: Carlos Estévez
Estévez might go down as one of this year’s best draft picks among closers given his ADP, although the Angels will likely limit his save opportunities. Forget his career numbers; Estévez has been a different pitcher outside of Coors Field.
Next up: Matt Moore
Robert Stephenson will take over LA’s setup role when he returns to action.
Oakland Athletics
Closer: Mason Miller
Miller has yet to record a save despite pitching two scoreless innings to close out a four-run win over the weekend (what a silly stat). Oakland has yet to tally a single save this season, but Miller looks primed to take over the closer’s role sooner rather than later. He’s capable of being one of the league’s five best relievers this season should health cooperate, but Mason’s situation hurts his fantasy value.
Next up: Dany Jiménez
Seattle Mariners
Closer: Andrés Muñoz
Muñoz’s four-walk appearance looks like an anomaly, and he should be treated as a borderline top-tier fantasy closer moving forward.
Next up: Ryne Stanek
Texas Rangers
Closer: José Leclerc
Leclerc remains the favorite for saves in Texas, but he has a 2:5 K:BB ratio. David Robertson and/or Kirby Yates figure to be in the mix as well at some point.
Next up: David Robertson
NL EAST
Atlanta Braves
Closer: Raisel Iglesias
Iglesias lost a save opportunity over the weekend thanks to having just pitched on back-to-back days, and him having just one save on the season is fluky. He should start piling them up pitching for the loaded Braves.
Next up: A.J. Minter
Miami Marlins
Closer: Tanner Scott
Miami doesn’t have a save yet this year, and Scott’s hold on the team’s closer’s role is shaky. He’s walked six batters over 4.0 innings after struggling badly with control during spring training, and his 2.25 ERA comes with a 6.46 SIERA.
Next up: Anthony Bender
Andrew Nardi’s an option to take over Miami’s closer’s role, but he’s been hit hard to open the year (.600 BABIP). Meanwhile, Bender’s 4.91 ERA comes with a 0.73 FIP, and he was one of baseball’s best relievers in 2021, so he’s a sleeper for saves moving forward.
New York Mets
Closer: Edwin Díaz
Díaz was held out of a save opportunity Monday after pitching three out of the previous four days, but he remains fantasy’s top closer (although Hader could see more total save opps over in Houston). Díaz’s velocity remains down after missing all last season, but the results have been terrific (38.9 K-BB%) nevertheless.
Next up: Adam Ottavino
Philadelphia Phillies
Closer: José Alvarado
Philadelphia’s closing situation is something of a mess. Alvarado leads the team in saves with two and hasn’t allowed a run over five appearances since getting blown up during his first outing, but he pitched the eighth inning during Monday’s win. Jeff Hoffman blew the save in the ninth, although he picked up the win and had previously pitched well this season. Meanwhile, Ricardo Pinto and Gregory Soto have recorded half of the team’s saves. Expect Alvarado and Hoffman to share saves for now, but Orion Kerkering should eventually emerge as the most valuable fantasy closer in Philadelphia.
Next up: Jeff Hoffman (Orion Kerkering)
Washington Nationals
Closer: Kyle Finnegan
Finnegan continues to get all the saves for Washington, but Hunter Harvey is clearly the superior pitcher who seems likely to take over as closer at some point. Finnegan owns a 9.73 FIP, and his CSW (21.4%) ranks 191st out of 217 qualified relievers. Harvey sports a 0.40 FIP, and his CSW (37.3%) ranks top-15 among RPs.
Next up: Hunter Harvey
Harvey’s 1.03 SIERA ranks top-10 among relievers, and he’s a must-roster RP if you’re looking to stash future saves.
NL CENTRAL
Chicago Cubs
Closer: Adbert Alzolay
Alzolay gave up a two-run homer Monday night after entering with a runner on base and tasked with recording a five-out save. He remains the favorite to close in Chicago, but this could quickly become a fluid situation with Héctor Neris and others entering the picture.
Next up: Héctor Neris
Cincinnati Reds
Closer: Alexis Díaz
Díaz has recovered since getting blown up during his first appearance of the season, and he remains safely in Cincinnati’s closer’s role. Still, Díaz’s lowly 10.5 K-BB% doesn’t build confidence after it dropped to 6.5% after the All-Star break last year.
Next up: Lucas Sims
Milwaukee Brewers
Closer: Abner Uribe
Uribe has emerged as the favorite for saves in Milwaukee with Devin Williams sidelined, although he has a 6.75 ERA and a 6.93 FIP. He’s certainly capable of pitching much better, and his K% is sure to rise significantly, but this is yet another relatively messy closing situation.
Next up: Joel Payamps
Pittsburgh Pirates
Closer: David Bednar
Bednar is locked in as Pittsburgh’s closer assuming he’s behind his lat issue, but the Pirates have an elite alternative if needed. Aroldis Chapman’s CSW (38.9%) ranks seventh among relievers (he finished second last year), and he sports a 0.18 FIP.
Next up: Aroldis Chapman
Chapman would have a ton of fantasy upside should he get a chance to close.
St. Louis Cardinals
Closer: Ryan Helsley
Helsley took a loss while pitching in the 10th inning Monday, but the good news was his velocity is starting to return. Moreover, the Cardinals plan to use Helsley as a traditional closer this year contrary to the last two seasons, which is exactly what fantasy managers want to hear.
Next up: Giovanny Gallegos
NL WEST
Arizona Diamondbacks
Closer: Kevin Ginkel
The Diamondbacks have yet to record a save this season, and Ginkel deserved far better during his blown opportunity that featured an error followed by this “double.” Ginkel will cede closing duties once Paul Sewald is ready to return, but he’s the best reliever in Arizona.
Next up: Ryan Thompson
Colorado Rockies
Closer: Justin Lawrence
Lawrence remains the favorite for saves in Colorado, but he’s also the team’s high-leverage reliever. He was brought in to face Arizona’s 4-5-6 hitters to start the eighth inning Monday with the lead, losing an eventual save opportunity. Lawrence is undoubtedly risky pitching half of his games in Coors Field, but he sports a 2.64 FIP with an unlucky .500 BABIP and will be a source for saves. Lawrence is available in 90% of Yahoo leagues.
Next up: Nick Mears
Los Angeles Dodgers
Closer: Evan Phillips
Given his skills and the benefits of playing for the Dodgers, Phillips has an argument for top fantasy closer right now.
Next up: Daniel Hudson
San Diego Padres
Closer: Robert Suárez
Not only has Suárez pitched well while recording all four of San Diego’s saves this season, but Yuki Matsui hasn’t impressed while sporting a -4.0 K-BB%. It’s still obviously a tiny sample, but it’s been an incredibly encouraging start for those who drafted Suarez at an affordable ADP.
Next up: Yuki Matsui
San Francisco Giants
Closer: Camilo Doval
Doval secured his only save opportunity of the season so far, and the Giants are likely to start winning more games moving forward. He remains a top-five fantasy closer.
Next up: Tyler Rogers