Fantasy Baseball pickup and plays of the day: Last call for Tylor Megill

Fantasy pickup of the day

Tylor Megill (47 percent rostered)

Megill should be rostered in all leagues after he struck out six Nationals without issuing a walk across five shutout innings in his 2022 debut. The right-hander was a popular deep sleeper in draft season after he logged a 3.81 xERA and a 3.92 xFIP as a rookie last year, but the biggest reason to pick up Megill is his notable velocity jump last time out.

Specifically, the 26-year-old added 1.5 mph to his fastball and 4.4 mph to his changeup. With Jacob deGrom set to miss multiple months, Megill will get every opportunity to make a major impact as part of the Mets rotation.

DFS plays of the day

Cutch no longer possesses his peak skill set, but the one thing he still does well is punish southpaws. The outfielder logged a 1.027 OPS against lefties last season and should have plenty of success against Orioles left-handed starter Bruce Zimmermann (career 5.30 ERA, 1.47 WHIP). Zimmermann has also been prone to the long ball, logging a lifetime 2.0 HR/9 rate.

And late in the game, McCutchen will enjoy hitting against an Orioles bullpen that finished last in ERA in 2021 and traded two of their key members (Cole Sulser and Tanner Scott) earlier this month.

Houser can be considered part of a Brewers stack that can include McCutchen, Hunter Renfroe and Willy Adames. The right-handed starter induces plenty of ground balls and will face an Orioles lineup that last season ranked 26th in the Majors with a .682 OPS against righties. Houser may not rack up too many whiffs, but he should hold Baltimore in check and pick up a win.

Bullpen Notes

With so many bullpens in flux, let’s recap the ninth-inning opportunities that were offered during the opening weekend. After all, the names mentioned below have the widest range of outcomes of any players in the fantasy baseball landscape.

Tony Santillan picked up the Reds' first save, with Art Warren getting a turn on Sunday. This is a committee, with Warren being the one who fantasy managers should prefer to roster.

This is clearly a committee, with Camillo Doval and Dominic Leone having already received ninth-inning opportunities and Jake McGee surely to get a look in the coming days.

Seattle is sticking with their committee approach, with Drew Steckenrider and Diego Castillo earning saves in their opening series. I expect Paul Sewald to also get ninth-inning work.

Daniel Bard is Colorado’s closer and should get nearly all of their save chances. Alex Colome can be sent to waivers.

David Robertson got a save in the opener but pitched the eighth inning with the team trailing by a run yesterday. Robertson is the man to roster in this bullpen but don’t forget about Mychal Givens.

Tyler Duffey got the first save chance and promptly blew the opportunity. Jorge Alcala and Emilio Pagan are options for the next chance.

Anthony Bender blew his first save chance of the season before converting his second opportunity. As long as Bender pitches well, he could keep the job when Dylan Floro eventually returns from the IL.