Fans Savagely Troll Bryce Harper After Nationals' Playoff Win

Fans on Wednesday sarcastically reminded the Washington Nationals’ departed star, Bryce Harper, that the team is doing just fine without him.

The Nationals advanced to the National League Championship Series after a comeback victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers in a deciding game 5 of the divisional series. That left Harper on the outside looking in on the team’s postseason success.

The former MVP signed with the Nationals’ East Division rival, the Philadelphia Phillies, for $330 million in March. But in October, Harper was just a spectator.

Twitter let him have it.

The Dodgers are out. The Nationals won a postseason series. Bryce Harper is watching from the couch. October baseball is poetic and I love it — tati (@baseballndshit) October 10, 2019

Bryce Harper last night pic.twitter.com/G21bxEdTN1 — MyBookie Sportsbook (@betmybookie) October 10, 2019

Bryce Harper really signed with Philly just to let his boys in DC succeed. What a team player 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/JXdPdIimBd — Jordan 🏂 (Temporary Rays Fan) (@metsfansince02) October 10, 2019

One thing is clear: The Nats really miss Bryce Harper. — Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) October 10, 2019

Bryce Harper, outside Nationals Park when the NLCS starts pic.twitter.com/SpI3E2g3u5 — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) October 10, 2019

How many times has Bryce Harper been to the NLCS :

pic.twitter.com/EQdJtPdmvy — benson (@bluke123) October 10, 2019

Live Look at Bryce Harper right now... #StayInTheFight pic.twitter.com/w9gsC4zrNT — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) October 10, 2019

Bryce Harper watching the nationals rn #DodgersvsNationals pic.twitter.com/Cn0RpoLzE7 — Noah Rezner (@ReznerN) October 10, 2019

