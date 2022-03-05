Fans react to LSU women's basketball, Kim Mulkey upset by Kentucky Wildcats in SEC tournament

LSU women's basketball, behind Kim Mulkey, were upset by the Kentucky Wildcats 78-63.

The Tigers came into the quarterfinals as the No. 2 seed against the Wildcats No. 7 seed.

Some fans were confused how LSU was upset by a Kentucky team that the Tigers had already beat once this season.

Am I the only one watching LSU v Kentucky INCREDIBLY confused by these scores? Nothing has been consistent. Am I in an alternate universe — Olivia Gunter (@olivia_gunter) March 5, 2022

But, other fans were quick to point out a statement Mulkey made after facing the Tennessee Vols on Sunday, February 27.

"I'm not a big proponent of conference tournaments, unless you need them to get in the NCAA Tournament," Mulkey said. "Because I don't feel like conference tournaments do anything for those who have already validated where they should be seeded in the (NCAA) tournament based upon the regular season. The regular season means more to me than any conference tournament."

Kim Mulkey said yesterday that she wasn't focused on the SEC tournament and her priorities were on the NCAA tourney. Sis....maybe you should've put a LIL focus on this game cuz 🥴🥴🥴 — Sun Ray Bae (@betidoitbetter) March 5, 2022

Lmfaoooooo Kim Mulkey new her team would struggle/possibly lose in the SEC tournament without Morris and promptly told the media conference tournaments don’t matter 😂😂😂😂😂



Now that’s how you Karen — AND GOD SAID “ARISE, DELORIS” (@getdisdance) March 5, 2022

Down by 20, you've got to wonder if the messaging from Kim Mulkey about not wanting to force the issue at the SEC Tourney didn't creep into their prep and focus.



We all agree it doesn't matter big picture, but still don't want to get run out of the gym. — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) March 5, 2022

The Tigers are ranked No. 6 by the USA Today Coaches Poll, guaranteeing them a spot in the NCAA tournament.

