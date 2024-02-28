Fans forced to evacuate Assembly Hall during Indiana basketball's game against Wisconsin

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball fans were forced to evacuate Assembly Hall during the second half of the team's 74-70 win over Wisconsin on Tuesday night.

The sirens came on along with the emergency flashing lights at 8:19 p.m. They were on for about five minutes before ushers started escorting fans out of the arena while the teams continued playing.

When Wisconsin's Connor Essegian committed a foul, the officials used the break in play to discuss the situation with IU officials and play was finally suspended with the game tied 54-54.

"It's the first time I've ever been a part of something like that as a player and coach," Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson said.

Indiana athletics released a statement confirming a fire alarm went off in the building.

"It was determined a fire alarm went off in the balcony," the statement said. "Emergency management officials stationed in the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Command Center followed state law and evacuated the arena for the safety and well-being of everyone in attendance. Once it was determined there was no immediate threat, everyone was allowed back in the building."

Indiana basketball fans didn't abandon their post

The stadium wasn't even fully cleared when fans were allowed to come back into the arena. Players were given a few minutes to warm up before play resumed. Woodson appreciated the majority of the fans coming back to their seats amidst the confusion in what turned out to be a one-possession game in the final two minutes.

The scene at Assembly Hall right now pic.twitter.com/P49E3cAyje — Michael Niziolek (@michaelniziolek) February 28, 2024

"I want to thank our fan base, the crowd for going through what we all went through and still came back into the game and gave us the support we needed to get over the hump and win the game," Woodson said. "I truly thank the fans."

Woodson used the brief break in action as a mini-halftime. The coaching staff had just enough time time to clean a few things up and put in some offensive play calls.

According to Wisconsin coach Greg Gard, the teams got less time in the locker room than the game officials originally told them.

"I thought it was a great timeout for whoever from Indiana pulled the fire alarm cause were making a run," Gard said, during his post-game presser.

