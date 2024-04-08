Fans enjoy NASCAR Cup Series race in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Thousands of fans from all over the U.S. were in Martinsville on Sunday, April 7, for the Cookout 400 NASCAR Cup Series race.

Big names like Chase Elliot, William Byron, and Denny Hamlin were among the 37 drivers fans wanted to see Sunday, as they raced to get the cup on one of NASCAR’s smallest but oldest racing venues.

With food, drinks, driving simulators, merch and the cars — there was something for all race fans.

“I feel like it’s a good family sport that you can come out and enjoy with your family and have a great time and the race fans are so nice,” said one fan.

No fan is too old or too young to have a need for speed.

“It’s my favorite track, it’s a lot of bumping and racing and just a lot of contact,” said one young fan.

And no fan too far, fans from states like West Virginia and Texas joining those already in Martinsville for the special day of racing.

“It’s a great track to bring your family to. This here is my son’s second race,” said one father. “It’s really nice to be this close to home, and we really enjoy this track and we appreciate NASCAR coming here twice a year.”

Today Hendrick Motorsports, which has quite a history with the Martinsville Speedway, was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Mr. Hendrix celebrates by bringing his employees’ families to the race track.

“It’s amazing. The Hendrix family, Mr. Hendrix, Mr. H is very amazing to his employees. So, we feel proud to be a part of it and be a part of the Hendrix family.

