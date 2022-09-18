Broncos fans boo head coach Nathaniel Hackett, mockingly count down play clock in ugly win over Texans

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Denver Broncos won on Sunday.

But it wasn't pretty. A series of game management miscues prompted boos from the Denver crowd in rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett's home debut. Then, in a remarkable turn by the home crowd, Broncos fans frustrated by repeated delay-of-game penalties to start the season mockingly counted down the game clock in the game's final moments — while Denver had the ball.

In a scene more familiar to college basketball arenas, fans repeatedly counted down the final seconds of the game clock in the the waning minutes of Sunday's 16-9 win over the Houston Texans.

Bronco fans count down the play clock.... Then Russell Wilson stumbles and gets sacked! LMAOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/YKmjiX6RIE — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) September 18, 2022

Before the countdown, came the boos.

With Denver trailing 9-6 with 3:41 left in the third quarter, Hackett opted to attempt a field goal on fourth-and-2 from Houston’s 36-yard line. But the Broncos didn’t get the play off on time as Hackett decided what to do on fourth down. Officials whistled the Broncos for a delay of game, and they ended up punting rather than attempting a 59-yard field goal.

That's when the boos rained down from the Denver crowd. Again, this was Hackett's home debut. The sequence that prompted the boos can be seen in the video below:

Please watch this entire sequence. Nate Hackett has officially lost it. Denver went from 3rd and inches, a TE rush attempt, a long FG attempt, and then a punt. Lord pic.twitter.com/3Eugrn7sHG — Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 18, 2022

This all followed a run from tight end Andrew Beck on third-and-inches option that went for a loss and forced the ill-fated fourth-down decision. It was the second carry of his career. His first went for three yards in 2019.

The delay of game penalty was the third on Denver this season including last week's road loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Per CBS, they had two all of last season under head coach Vic Fangio.

The Broncos rallied for the win, but there was more troubling game management from the Broncos sideline that will only intensify the criticism surrounding Hackett after just his second game as an NFL head coach. Thankfully for Hackett, his Broncos walked away on Sunday with a win.