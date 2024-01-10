Fans beg Bears to hire Jim Harbaugh as head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears fans watched with stars in their eyes as Jim Harbaugh hoisted the CFP National Championship trophy Monday night.

Speculation about Harbaugh returning to the NFL has been a recurring offseason storyline since he took the head coaching job at Michigan in 2015. This time, the question looms larger than ever. Defeating Washington 34-13 in the National Championship game with his alma mater, Harbaugh did what he set out to do at the University of Michigan. A storybook ending paired with the fact that he recently hired famed NFL agent Don Yee could suggest the legendary coach is ready for a new chapter.

Ready for a new chapter, too, are Chicago Bears fans.

Yes, head coach Matt Eberflus righted the ship after an 0-4 start to finish the season with seven wins. That late-season "success" — if you're the type to consider a 7-6 record against a slew of mediocre quarterbacks "success" — might be good enough for the Bears' front office, but it's not good enough for the fans. Especially not after watching the Green Bay Packers earn a playoff berth in their 10th-straight win over the Bears on Sunday.

Bears fans are desperate for the organization to raise its standards. And on Monday, a man dripped in confetti wearing Cartier sunglasses on a stage in Houston was their sliver of hope.

These were some of the best pleas we saw on social media from fans to bring Harbaugh to Chicago:

Money does buy happiness... if you have enough.

If the Bears are not sold on Flus as the head coach, fire Flus. Then have George hand you a blank check and let Jim Harbaugh put the numbers on. — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) January 8, 2024

When Harbaugh finds out the Bears have the No. 1 pick, it's over for you clowns.

Jim Harbaugh when he joins the Bears and realizes he has the first pick: pic.twitter.com/MuILVcs8xT — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) January 9, 2024

SPEAK IT INTO EXISTENCE!

Next time Jim Harbaugh coaches, it will be for the Chicago Bears 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2likPgY3rN — Justin Fields Fan Club (@JustinFieldsFC) January 9, 2024

Just say the word, and we'll start constructing the statue.

I guess there’s just one more challenge left for Jim Harbaugh pic.twitter.com/vDwCULRIXW — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) January 9, 2024

Throw us a frickin' bone, here.

Bears fans to Jim Harbaugh tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/S1GvUImxyS — Chris Teichler, the Meatball Composer 🐻⬇️ (@composerchris) January 9, 2024

Defensive pessimism is a coping mechanism.

Wishing for Jim Harbaugh to become the Bears head coach is like going to bed hoping for a snow day the next morning.



It would be great to see your school on the bottom ticker of the local news but we know deep down it's not happening. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) January 9, 2024

And when Harbaugh crushes that dream, we'll dream about it some more.

I'm gonna dream about the Bears hiring Jim Harbaugh until it's no longer a possibility. Zero shame about it.



I will never let sports get me so jaded that I stop dreaming.



The day I do is the day I stop watching sports. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) January 9, 2024

Squint, and it's Jim.

At this rate, I'd take Jack Harbaugh as Bears coach https://t.co/164FBo0ALQ — Chris Rongey (@ChrisRongey) January 9, 2024

Sometimes, you must let a higher power take the wheel.

-Bears fans get in here

🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️

🕯️ 🕯️

🕯️Fire Flus & Getsy🕯️

🕯️ Hire Harbaugh & 🕯️

🕯️Frank Smith 🕯️

🕯️ 🕯️… — JJ (@joergernaut) January 8, 2024

The league is nowhere near ready for this type of juice.

Bring back Harbaugh and bring back these jerseys and Bears vibes will reach a dangerous high pic.twitter.com/I6HlRbdqQY — Tyler Aki (@TylerAki_) January 9, 2024

