'Fan favourite Albrighton still has a lot to give the game'

Marc Albrighton admitted he was "99.9% sure" his 10-year stay at Leicester City was over after lifting the Championship trophy on the final day of the season.

After being released by his boyhood club Aston Villa in 2014, the midfielder joined the Foxes and went on to win the Premier League, FA Cup, Community Shield and Championship with the club.

Former Leicester winger Matt Piper has been looking back on the 34-year-old's time at the club on the When You're Smiling podcast: "When it comes to the end [of a player's stay], you start thinking all the way back through it. He has been part of everything great for the past 10 years.

"He was a massive part of the Premier League title. He was a massive part of the FA Cup win. He scored the first Champions League goal.

"Generally, I'm more of a James Maddison and Riyad Mahrez person - they are the players I love to go and watch. He isn't in that category of player with his skillset, but I have appreciated his determination, fight, 'never give up' attitude and crossing ability over the years."

On the legacy Albrighton will leave at Leicester City, Piper added: "If you put the Jamie Vardy statue up, it would be nice to have an Albrighton one. Maybe it could be him crossing Vardy the ball or something like that. I think he deserves that recognition.

"He has been brilliant. He has been a fan favourite since being here. Nearly every manager who has come in hasn't really fancied him at the start, but he has always been able to change their mind and contribute massively.

"Now is probably the right time [for him to leave], especially in Enzo's system, because he isn't going to use him that much.

"He is clearly a loved member of the group, so that would have been powerful for this season, but I don't know how long you should continue that.

"He still has a lot to give the game - maybe at a different level, maybe in a different country - but I think we should thank him for everything he has done for us and let him move on."

