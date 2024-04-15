Fan apologizes for provoking Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300, says he won’t take legal action for punch

Dana White said after UFC 300 that he was worried about the company facing legal action from the fan involved in an altercation with Arman Tsarukyan, but the UFC boss apparently can rest easy.

That’s because the fan, identified as Obed Ardon, told Bloody Elbow on Monday that he does not intend to file a lawsuit against the UFC in the wake of the incident.

“I will not sue. That never crossed my mind,” Ardon said. “My first thought was I hope I don’t get kicked out.”

The incident, which could be seen on the UFC 300 pay-per-view broadcast, occurred during Tsarukyan’s walkout. As he was walking to the cage at T-Mobile flanked by security and Nevada Athletic Commission officials, Tsarukyan stopped to turn to his left and throw a punch into the crowd.

Ardon said Tsarukyan’s punch missed the mark and explained what happened while also expressing remorse for his actions.

“I’d like to apologize to Arman for provoking him by flipping him off,” Ardon said. “I was buzzing all day, and the moment got to me. It was my first time attending a live UFC event, and it was absolutely incredible. I’m glad the incident wasn’t as bad as it could have been.

“I do want to make clear that I didn’t pull him towards me, yell out offensive words or anything of that nature. I flipped him off, nothing else. Congrats to Arman on a great performance and best of luck to him against whoever he fights for the title.”

Tsarukyan went on to score a close split decision victory against former champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 300, which could set him up for a title shot after the upcoming matchup between champ Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier on June 1 at UFC 302.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 300.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie