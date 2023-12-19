Family legacy: How Florida legend Earnest Graham helped son, Myles, land with the Gators

Earnest Graham pinched himself every week for the last three months.

Why has the former high school, college and NFL star been doing so?

It’s a simple answer, and it begins with his own offspring – Myles Graham.

Yes, part of Graham’s bliss comes from his son’s athletic ability. Myles rates as a five-star recruit.

But Earnest’s delight also comes because of where Myles achieved such fame this season, and where it’ll take him.

Myles, a linebacker at Gainesville's Buchholz High School, will sign his letter of intent to Florida Tuesday afternoon.

The senior announced his commitment to UF in August 2022, but Tuesday’s signing means he’ll officially follow in Earnest’s footsteps, who shined at Florida from 1998-2002.

“Being back in Gainesville has been surreal, and we had a ton of family visiting week to week,” Earnest said. “You just pinch yourself.”

Earnest’s “homecoming" was years in the making, as was Myles' entry into the family legacy.

Why Myles Graham stuck with football

Evangelical Christian School Myles Graham (2) chase’s a loose ball play in their game against St. John Neumann Catholic High School in a Friday night football matchup in Naples, Friday, Sept.11, 2020.(Photo/Chris Tilley)

From birth, Earnest deterred Myles away from football. That failed to stop the younger Graham.

“They finally let me play when I was eight years old,” Myles said. “I forced their hand. I didn’t want to play baseball or basketball. I wanted to play football.”

Myles enrolled at Evangelical Christian School in Naples in 2019, where Earnest was the head coach.

Myles' best season came sophomore year, when he rushed for 600 yards, added 240 receiving and finished with 130 tackles.

By that point, Florida coach Billy Napier offered Graham a scholarship, but his journey still had multiple stops left.

The Graham family then shipped up to the Georgia and Atlanta’s Woodward Academy.

The year and a half at Woodward impacted him profoundly, especially in seeing the city’s diversity.

“African Americans are in a leadership positions there, doing a lot of great things in the city,” Earnest said. “That’s one of the limitations of Southwest Florida is the representation.”

Buchholz Bobcats middle linebacker Myles Graham (2) runs past Lakeland Dreadnaughts free safety Keon Young (1) during the first half in the Semifinals of the 2023 FHSAA Football State Championships at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, December 1, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

After one season, though, Myles wanted to enroll early at Florida, something Woodward wouldn’t allow.

Creating value for himself and Florida football

This put him on the move once again, and he settled on Buchholz.

The decision earned praise from both Myles and Earnest. For the father, the maneuver allowed Myles to attend every Florida home game and help build the Gators 2024 class.

For Myles, he connected with some of the same people who lent Earnest a hand all those years back.

“I’m creating value for myself, and it’s been great to live down here and get to know more people,” Myles said.

Earnest credited his daughter and Myles’ sister, Aiyana, for inspiring Myles to commit to UF. She’s currently a junior at Florida.

Buchholz Bobcats Myles Graham (2) sacks Bartram Trail Bears Riley Trujillo (11) at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, October 19, 2023. [Chris Watkins/Gainesville Sun]

“She’s his biggest fan and just an avid sports fan,” Earnest said. “That put it in motion for Myles.”

Earnest acknowledged Florida’s struggles of late, and Napier’s relative inexperience compared to other programs that recruited Myles, like Alabama.

He insists, though, Florida remains on an upward trajectory.

“The decision is more faith based and a conviction,” Earnest said. “We truly believe the program is going in the right direction.”

Myles Graham has an 'upside' that Earnest Graham didn't

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Earnest Graham (34) leaps from the Green Bay Packers defense, including Tramon Williams (38), Johnny Jolly (97) and Charlie Peprah (26) during the second half of their game on Sept. 28, 2008, in Tampa. Tampa Bay won 30-21.

Both Myles and Earnest speak in a similar manner: “less about words and more about action.”

What does this mean? When Myles talks, people listen.

“When he speaks, it’s something that he’s really thought about,” Earnest said. “He lets most things speak through his on-field character.”

The two also share a similar versatility, but Myles is faster and taller than Earnest.

“He has an upside that I didn’t have,” Earnest said. “He can play linebacker, but I think he can drop down his weight and play safety as well. Obviously, he can play running back, and at times, he has some features where you can split him out wide and play receiver.”

Earnest noted that Myles looks for positions of leadership, something that’ll serve Myles well as he’ll join a young Gators defensive roster next season.

"He wants me to be on my own”

Myles called Earnest one of the smartest football minds he knows and relies on him often for knowledge. Earnest himself commended Myles for taking advantage of resources and connections he never had.

“He has people who he considers like his uncles in the business that have been in football a long time,” Earnest said. “A lot of guys I played with.”

The younger Graham will especially utilize Earnest’s advice on Florida given how well he knows the campus.

“He knows it like the back of his hand. He was in college for five years,” Myles said. “He knows how to steer me in the right direction.”

Earnest held no role on the Buchholz’s staff this season. Myles said he appreciated that.

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 02: Running Back Earnest Graham #5 of the Florida Gators runs for yards during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Alltel Stadium on November 2, 2002 in Jacksonville, Florida. Gators won 20-13 (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

“We watch film together. He trains me,” Myles said. “I’m sure he could be a coach here if he wanted to, but he wants me to be on my own.”

Earnest doesn’t mind either since watching Myles in the stands this season, back in familiar surroundings, will always hold a special place in his heart.

“Sitting in the stands with my wife and Doug (Johnson) and a few other people,” Earnest said. “Watching them play, I will count that as a highlight for me.”

Myles and fellow Bobcat Kendall Jackson (Miami commit) will sign their NLIs at Buchholz at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The ceremony will be livestreamed here.

Noah Ram covers Gainesville-area high school sports and University of Florida athletics for The Gainesville Sun. Contact him at Nram@gannett.com and follow him @Noah_ram1 on Twitter.

