Falcons Wire game-by-game predictions for 2023 season

Now that the NFL has officially released the schedule for the 2023 regular season, it’s time for our Falcons Wire staff to make some win/loss predictions.

Matt Urben and Deen Worley give their picks for all 17 games on Atlanta’s 2023 schedule, with score predictions for each matchup below.

Week 1: Carolina Panthers

Urben: Win, 21-17

Worley: Win, 27-13

Week 2: Green Bay Packers

Urben: Win, 17-16

Worley: Win, 20-17

Week 3: At Detroit Lions

Urben: Loss, 30-27

Worley: Win, 30-20

Week 4: At Jacksonville Jaguars (London)

Urben: Loss, 27-21

Worley: Loss, 23-14

Week 5: Houston Texans

Urben: Win, 17-13

Worley: Win, 24-10

Week 6: Washington Commanders

Urben: Win, 24-20

Worley: Win, 17-14

Week 7: At Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Urben: Loss, 23-20

Worley: W, 21-14

Week 8: At Tennessee Titans

Urben: Loss, 21-13

Worley: Win, 13-10

Week 9: Minnesota Vikings

Urben: Win, 28-24

Worley: Loss, 28-17

Week 10: At Arizona Cardinals

Urben: Loss, 17-14

Worley: Win, 20-13

Week 12: New Orleans Saints

Urben: Win, 27-17

Worley: Win, 35-29

Week 13: At New York Jets

Urben: Loss, 24-20

Worley: Win, 27-21

Week 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Urben: Win, 20-16

Worley: Win, 30-17

Week 15: At Carolina Panthers

Urben: Win, 30-27

Worley: Loss, 27-21

Week 16: Indianapolis Colts

Urben: Win, 17-13

Worley: Win, 20-19

Week 17: At Chicago Bears

Urben: Loss, 21-17

Worley: Loss, 24-13

Week 18: At New Orleans Saints

Urben: Win, 23-20

Worley: Loss, 29-26

Final 2023 Record Predictions

Urben: 10-7

Worley: 12-5

