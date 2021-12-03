Falcons Week 13 injury report: Jonathan Bullard out vs. Buccaneers
The Atlanta Falcons got some key players back from injury this week as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Linebacker Deion Jones, who was a surprise scratch last week due to a shoulder injury, practiced all three days and will play this weekend.
Cornerback Kendall Sheffield and running back Cordarrelle Patterson will also return after missing Week 12. As for Falcons starting defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, he’s out again with an ankle injury. Take a look at the team’s full Week 13 injury report below.
Friday updates
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Lee Smith
Rest
—
DNP
–
–
Cordarrelle Patterson
Rest
DNP
FP
FP
–
Grady Jarrett
Rest
DNP
FP
FP
–
Deion Jones
Shoulder
FP
FP
FP
–
Kendall Sheffield
Hamstring
FP
FP
FP
–
Jonathan Bullard
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
