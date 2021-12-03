Falcons Week 13 injury report: Jonathan Bullard out vs. Buccaneers

Matt Urben
·1 min read
The Atlanta Falcons got some key players back from injury this week as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Linebacker Deion Jones, who was a surprise scratch last week due to a shoulder injury, practiced all three days and will play this weekend.

Cornerback Kendall Sheffield and running back Cordarrelle Patterson will also return after missing Week 12. As for Falcons starting defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, he’s out again with an ankle injury. Take a look at the team’s full Week 13 injury report below.

Friday updates

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Lee Smith

Rest

DNP

Cordarrelle Patterson

Rest

DNP

FP

FP

Grady Jarrett

Rest

DNP

FP

FP

Deion Jones

Shoulder

FP

FP

FP

Kendall Sheffield

Hamstring

FP

FP

FP

Jonathan Bullard

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

1

1

