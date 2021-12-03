Falcons Week 13 injury report: Jonathan Bullard out vs. Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons got some key players back from injury this week as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Linebacker Deion Jones, who was a surprise scratch last week due to a shoulder injury, practiced all three days and will play this weekend.

Cornerback Kendall Sheffield and running back Cordarrelle Patterson will also return after missing Week 12. As for Falcons starting defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, he’s out again with an ankle injury. Take a look at the team’s full Week 13 injury report below.

Friday updates

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Lee Smith Rest — DNP – – Cordarrelle Patterson Rest DNP FP FP – Grady Jarrett Rest DNP FP FP – Deion Jones Shoulder FP FP FP – Kendall Sheffield Hamstring FP FP FP – Jonathan Bullard Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT

