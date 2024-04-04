Falcons sign veteran cornerback Antonio Hamilton

The Atlanta Falcons have added some depth to their secondary, signing veteran cornerback Antonio Hamilton on Thursday afternoon. Hamilton, 31, has played for four teams over his eight-year NFL career, starting nine games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023.

The Falcons were thin at cornerback after losing Jeff Okudah to the Houston Texans in free agency. Hamilton has played primarily on the outside since entering the league in 2016. The South Carolina State product spent his first two NFL seasons with the Raiders (2016-2017) before a two-year stint with the Giants (2018-2019).

After spending the 2020 season with the Kansas City Chiefs, Hamilton signed in Arizona, where he’s played the last three years.

Falcons sign cornerback Antonio Hamilton. The 31-year-old played eight seasons — the last three with Arizona. He's appeared in 98 games with 18 starts, all but two with the Cardinals. He has 172 career tackles, 25 passes defensed & two interceptions. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) April 4, 2024

Over 98 career games, Hamilton has recorded 25 passes defended and two interceptions. The Falcons also signed veteran defensive tackle Eddie Goldman on Wednesday. These two signings give the team more flexibility going into the 2024 draft later this month.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire