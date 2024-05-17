Falcons sign third-round pick Bralen Trice to rookie contract

The Atlanta Falcons have now signed six of eight players from their 2024 NFL draft class. Third-round pick Bralen Trice signed his rookie contract, the team announced on Friday afternoon.

A standout at the University of Washington, Trice finished his final season with 53 hurries, 19 QB hits and eight sacks. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound outside linebacker should play meaningful reps as a rookie in Atlanta.

“This is a powerful edge player who will never shy away from the contact trench play demands,” Pro Football Focus wrote about Trice in his 2024 draft profile. “You might have to align him a bit wider to unlock his disruption potential, but he is an NFL-caliber player and should be picked in the top 50.”

The Falcons have yet to sign first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. or fourth-round pick Brandon Dorlus. Make sure to check out the team’s updated 90-man roster and 2024 season schedule.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire